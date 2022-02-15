Prairie City Panther starters Levi Burke, left, and Syd Holman show their excitement after their team’s 46-45 win over the Crane Mustangs at the District 8 tournament in John Day in this file photo from February 2019.
JOHN DAY — After being canceled by COVID last year, the High Desert League District 8-1A Tournament is back for 2022, tipping off Thursday, Feb. 17, with all games at Grant Union High School.
The three-day tourney features 12 teams from smaller Eastern Oregon schools, including Prairie City and Crane, and has been a mainstay in Grant County for upwards of 15 years.
Prairie City's athletic director and principal, Billy Colson, the tournament's co-director, said students at Prairie City and the community writ large seem excited to get back to a sense of normalcy with the tournament's return.
Or at least, he said, as close to normal as possible during the still-lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonia Humbert of the Burnt River School District, who has been at the tournament's helm with Colson since 2017, said the tournament for many kids at smaller Eastern Oregon high schools is the "big show" that they look like forward to all year.
As an educator, Humbert said athletics are invaluable in developing a young person's skill set.
"Team sports allow kids to be a part of something bigger than themselves," Humbert said, "thereby increasing their self-esteem. Development in these critical areas will serve kids throughout their lives, both on and off the court."
