GU Football
Grant Union Prospector Maverick Miller catches the 2-point conversion in a game against the Kennedy Trojans in the preseason.

 By Angel Carpenter Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant Union Prospector football team faced an uphill challenge in Saturday’s OSAA 2A State Championship first round battle against top-seeded Kennedy.

They were unable to climb that mountain, with the Trojans winning 35-6. Kennedy powered ahead with an early 14-point lead, then Grant Union slowed the Mt. Angel team’s momentum.

“Our defense was stout,” said Grant Union head coach Jason Miller, who is assisted by coaches Andy Lusco and Tucker Wright.

Prospector quarterback Devon Stokes, a junior, connected on a deep pass to senior Mason Gerry for Grant Union’s sole touchdown.

“Offensively, turnovers and miscues made it difficult for us to get into a rhythm,” Miller said. “Kennedy is a quality team.”

Grant Union had a tough early season schedule, coming back from five nonleague losses to place second in Special District 6 with a 3-1 league record.

The Prospectors first faced Kennedy on Oct. 4 in John Day, the Trojans winning 42-14. Kennedy was undefeated in Special District 2, losing only one nonleague game.

“Our early season schedule was tough, and that made us tougher,” Miller said. “It would have been nice to have won a few of those early close games, then we would not have been playing the No. 1 seed.”

He added, “I am proud of the players this season from our seniors to our freshmen, varsity and JV.”

Blue Mountain Conference All-League

Grant Union football

Defense

Defensive Backs

Justin Hodge, sophomore, first team

Tanler Fuller, sophomore, second team

Linebackers

Peyton Neault, junior, first team

Russell Hodge, senior, first team

Jack Strong, freshman, honorable mention

Defensive Lineman

Drew Lusco, senior, first team

Frank Douglass, senior, second team

Offense

Receivers

Justin Hodge, first team

Mason Gerry, senior, second team

Jordan Hall, junior, second team

Quarterback

Devon Stokes, junior, second team

Running backs

Russell Hodge, first team

Taylor Hunt, senior, honorable mention

Offensive Line

Drew Lusco, first team

Peyton Neault, second team

Punter

Russell Hodge, first team

