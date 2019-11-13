The Grant Union Prospector football team faced an uphill challenge in Saturday’s OSAA 2A State Championship first round battle against top-seeded Kennedy.
They were unable to climb that mountain, with the Trojans winning 35-6. Kennedy powered ahead with an early 14-point lead, then Grant Union slowed the Mt. Angel team’s momentum.
“Our defense was stout,” said Grant Union head coach Jason Miller, who is assisted by coaches Andy Lusco and Tucker Wright.
Prospector quarterback Devon Stokes, a junior, connected on a deep pass to senior Mason Gerry for Grant Union’s sole touchdown.
“Offensively, turnovers and miscues made it difficult for us to get into a rhythm,” Miller said. “Kennedy is a quality team.”
Grant Union had a tough early season schedule, coming back from five nonleague losses to place second in Special District 6 with a 3-1 league record.
The Prospectors first faced Kennedy on Oct. 4 in John Day, the Trojans winning 42-14. Kennedy was undefeated in Special District 2, losing only one nonleague game.
“Our early season schedule was tough, and that made us tougher,” Miller said. “It would have been nice to have won a few of those early close games, then we would not have been playing the No. 1 seed.”
He added, “I am proud of the players this season from our seniors to our freshmen, varsity and JV.”
Blue Mountain Conference All-League
Grant Union football
Defense
Defensive Backs
Justin Hodge, sophomore, first team
Tanler Fuller, sophomore, second team
Linebackers
Peyton Neault, junior, first team
Russell Hodge, senior, first team
Jack Strong, freshman, honorable mention
Defensive Lineman
Drew Lusco, senior, first team
Frank Douglass, senior, second team
Offense
Receivers
Justin Hodge, first team
Mason Gerry, senior, second team
Jordan Hall, junior, second team
Quarterback
Devon Stokes, junior, second team
Running backs
Russell Hodge, first team
Taylor Hunt, senior, honorable mention
Offensive Line
Drew Lusco, first team
Peyton Neault, second team
Punter
Russell Hodge, first team
