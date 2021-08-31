A Grant County gym owner set two state powerlifting records on Aug. 14 at the Idaho State Championships in New Plymouth.
Megan Sherman, the owner of Canyon Creek Cross Training in John Day, set the state record in bench press and deadlift, winning the competition’s “Most Inspirational” award.
Sherman, 37, said after she missed the three attempts on the squats portion of the powerlifting competition, she returned and took the top spot in bench press and deadlift in the 148-pound division.
On her first attempt on the squats, she said she missed the rack, and then on the second, she said she did not get deep enough on the squat. On the third, Sherman said she decided to up her weight and could not get it back up.
“It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” Sherman said. “I almost cried.”
She said she had some disruptions in her routine, which included a lack of sleep. The disruption in her practice, coupled with the pressure of performing in front of a crowd of upwards of 200 people and about 50 other lifters, got “in her head,” she said.
She said she had to get herself back to a place of “pure focus.”
Sherman said she has multiple state records. For example, in the non-drug tested division, she has the squat, bench and total weight records.
Sherman said her goal in competing in the contests is to come in and set a bar for someone else to try to beat.
She said the competitions also get her out of her comfort zone as she said she is a little “introverted.”
“It’s kind of fun for me to go (compete),” she said. “ And if I come back with something, then it’s more accreditation for my gym.”
