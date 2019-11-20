First Team
Jake McHatton, Prairie City, senior, defense, nose tackle
JT Hand, Dayville/Monument, junior, running back, defensive back
Sebastian Hodge, Dayville/Monument, freshman, long snapper
Second Team
Tell Cox, Dayville/Monument, sophomore, tight end
Jayden Winegar, Prairie City, junior, defensive back
Declan Zweygardt, Prairie City, junior, running back
Honorable mention
Marcus Judd, Prairie City, sophomore, offense
Opie McDaniel, Prairie City, senior, offense and defense
DJ Howell, Dayville/Monument, junior, defensive lineman
Mark Thomas, Dayville/Monument, junior, defensive back
Jordan Hull, Dayville/Monument, sophomore, linebacker
Wesley Adams, Dayville/Monument, senior, kicker/punter, center/offensive lineman
Donovan Schafer, Dayville/Monument, junior, quarterback
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.