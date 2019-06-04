Grant Union Softball
Grant Union Prospector Madi McKrola was named 2A All-League Softball Player of the Year. In the photo, McKrola is in action against Heppner/Ione earlier in the season.

Player of the Year

Madi McKrola, senior

First Team All-League

Madi McKrola, infield

Hailie Wright, senior, catcher

Marissa Smith, senior, first base

Macy Strong, senior, pitcher

Taylor Allen, junior, outfield

Second Team All-League

Kori Jo Girvin, senior, outfield

Baylee Combs, junior, outfield

Tiler Voigt, junior, infield

Jordyn Young, sophomore, infield

