Player of the Year
Madi McKrola, senior
First Team All-League
Madi McKrola, infield
Hailie Wright, senior, catcher
Marissa Smith, senior, first base
Macy Strong, senior, pitcher
Taylor Allen, junior, outfield
Second Team All-League
Kori Jo Girvin, senior, outfield
Baylee Combs, junior, outfield
Tiler Voigt, junior, infield
Jordyn Young, sophomore, infield
