Grant Union/Prairie City players embrace after the OSAA Class 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene Friday, June 2, 2023. The Lady Prospectors defeated the Weston-McEwen/Griswold Lady TigerScots 10-0.
Prairie City’s Eli Wright, center, competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the OSAA state track championships held Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, 2023 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Wright finished second overall in the event.
Grant Union/Prairie City’s Savannah Watterson swings into one of her two home runs during her team’s 8-0 state quarterfinal win over Clatskanie on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
Grant Union/Prairie City pitcher Drew Williams throws a pitch in the OSAA Class 2A/1A state championship game.
Grant Union senior Riddick Hutchison, left, takes in the scenery at the OSAA state track championships in Eugene. Hutchison competed in the javelin, placing third overall.
Quinton finished in 25th place at the 2023 state golf tournament at Toketee Golf Club.
What a year in spring sports. From individual accolades to team state championships, this spring sports season is one I know many will never forget.
We’ll lead with the track teams, who didn’t get nearly as much love this year from us as I would have liked. The county had a pair of individual state placers in Prairie City’s Eli Wright and Grant Union’s Riddick Hutchison.
