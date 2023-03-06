Well, winter sports are in the books — and what an eventful season it was. The Grant Union/Prairie City wrestling team again crowned two individual state champions, both Prairie City basketball squads punched their tickets to state and other basketball teams throughout the county performed well in district tournaments or season-ending games.

Grappling with success

Justin Davis covers sports for the Blue Mountain Eagle. You can reach him at jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com or 541-219-6266.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.