Lady Prospectors remain unbeaten on diamond
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team remained dominant, pushing their season record to 6-0 following a set of three games against Adrian and Echo/Stanfield on Tuesday, April 4, and Friday, April 7.
The Lady Prospectors needed just three innings to dispatch the Lady Antelopes of Adrian. The Grant Union/Prairie City squad treated the home crowd to a 15-0 mercy rule win at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
Sivanna Hodge and streaking Halle Parsons both smacked home runs for the Lady Pros in the contest. Drew Williams pitched the entire game for Grant Union/Prairie City, striking out eight batters and surrendering no runs.
The team would travel to Echo on Friday, April 7, for a doubleheader against Echo/Stanfield, going 2-0 while outscoring the Lady Bobcats 32-2 in the two games.
The first game in the doubleheader was an 18-0, five-inning win for the Lady Pros. Grant Union/Prairie City’s offense was clicking all game, with the team scoring at least two runs in every inning in the contest.
Leading the Lady Pros on offense was Raney Anderson, who finished the first game 2-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs to her credit. Hodge saw five at-bats, finishing with three hits and three RBIs.
Savannah Watterson finished the first game 1-3 from the plate with three RBIs for Grant Union/Prairie City. Watterson was one of four Lady Pros who drew two walks in the game.
Williams pitched all five innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out 11 batters.
The second game of the doubleheader was a 13-2 Lady Pro victory that spanned all seven innings. The squad put the game away late, scoring eight of their 13 runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Watterson led the Lady Pros on offense, finishing 3-4 with another 3 RBIs. Reece Jacobs and Anderson both finished with a pair of RBIs, with Jacobs going 2-5 at the plate and Anderson finishing 1-5.
Williams pitched a complete game for the Lady Pros, surrendering four hits while striking out 10 batters. The trio of wins push the Lady Pros to 6-0 on the young season with a 3-0 league record.
The Lady Pros will take the field next when they welcome Burns/Crane to town on Wednesday, April 12. Start time for the game is 4 p.m.
GU/PC baseball destroys Adrian over three games
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team was ruthless in a set of drubbings they laid on the Adrian Antelopes on Tuesday, April 4, at Malone Field and Friday, April 7, in Nyssa. The team went 3-0 over the three-game stretch, outscoring the Antelopes by a combined 55-3.
The first game was a 26-2 dismantling dished out by the Prospectors at Malone Field that ended in five innings. The Pros led 11-2 headed into the bottom of the fourth inning before a 15-run fourth sealed the game for RC Huerta’s squad.
Leading the Pros on offense was Talon VanCleave, who had a monster game. VanCleave finished the game 2-3 at the plate with a team-high six RBIs.
Both Ryland Beil and Weston Suchorski finished with three RBIs and were perfect at the plate. Beil finished 3-3 with Suchorski finishing 4-4.
Reid Dole was also perfect at the plate, finishing 2-2 with three RBIs. Four other Pros finished with two RBIs each.
Sheldon Lenz pitched the entire game, surrendering four hits and striking out seven batters.
Three days later the Pros traveled to Nyssa for a doubleheader against the same Arian Antelope squad, posting dominant 10-0 and 19-1 wins in those games.
The first game of the doubleheader was a 10-0 shutout win that ended after five innings. The Pros scored five runs in the second inning and cruised to the mercy rule win from there.
Eric Culley led the Pros on offense with three RBIs on 1-2 batting. Lukas Blood also went 1-2 from the plate, finishing with a pair of RBIs in the first game.
VanCleave surrendered four hits and struck out nine batters in five innings of work for the Pros.
The second game of the doubleheader was a 19-1 pounding that also ended in five innings. The Pros scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, punctuating their win with a seven-run fifth for good measure.
Riddick Hutchison was the offensive leader for the Pros in the second game, finishing 2-4 at bat with five RBIs. VanCleave finished 1-2 at the plate with three RBIs.
Kingdon Kirby finished 1-2 at the plate with three RBIs of his own. Beil and Baryn Huerta both put in work on the mound for the Pros in the victory.
Beil pitched three innings, surrendering one hit and striking out seven batters. Huerta pitched two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three batters.
The wins put the Pros at 6-2 on the year with a perfect 3-0 league record. The Prospectors will be in action next when they welcome Burns to town on Wednesday, April 12. Start time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
