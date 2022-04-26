Lady Pros sweep doubleheaders with Lakeview, Elgin
LAKEVIEW — Grant Union’s softball team scored a pair of wins over the Lakeview Honkers on Wednesday, April 20, in Lakeview.
The first game saw Drew Williams pitch a one-hit shutout en route to a 3-0 Lady Pro win. Raney Anderson finished the game 1-3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Sivanna Hodge finished the contest 2-4 with an RBI.
The second game saw the Lady Pro offense get into rhythm, leading to a 12-5 victory. Halle Parsons pitched all seven innings, giving up five runs and striking out four batters. Savannah Watterson was 3-5 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs. Ace pitcher Williams finished the day 2-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Parsons went 1-4 on the day with a run scored and three RBIs. The Lady Pros had 13 hits in total in game two of the doubleheader.
Grant Union added two more road wins on Friday, April 22, against Elgin/Imbler, winning by scores of 20-3 and 18-2. Stats from that game were not available before press time.
The Lady Pros remain undefeated on the season.
Prairie City track squad competes at EOU
LA GRANDE — The Prairie City track team competed in the 1A/2A/3A Regional Track Meet hosted by Crane High School at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande on Saturday, April 23.
The boys finished with 10 points, which was good enough for 15th place. The girls finished in 11th place with 33 points. A total of 19 teams participated in both the boys and girls competitions.
Eli and Tucker Wright had busy afternoons for the Panthers, each placing in two events. Eli placed third in both the javelin and high jump. Tucker placed third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.
Janie Koopman was also busy at the meet as she competed in four events for the Lady Panthers. Koopman’s best result of the afternoon was a fifth-place finish in the high jump.
Grant Union track gains experience in Vale
VALE — The Prospector track team participated in the Wayne Invitational at Vale High School on Friday, April 22. The boys came away with 26 points, finishing just behind Ontario in 10th place. The girls finished five points behind eighth-place Tri-Valley with 29 points in the meet.
Riddick Hutchison and Lucas Wolf led the boys with third-place finishes in the javelin and discus, respectively. Tucker Carpenter and Quinn Larson both picked up fifth-place finishes in the shot put and pole vault.
The girls were led by Katelyn Hughes, who finished fifth in the javelin, 300 meter hurdles and 4x100 relay with teammates Lauryn Pettyjohn, Morgan Randleas and Carson Weaver. Weaver would later notch a third-place finish in the javelin. Mallory Lusco rounded out the Lady Pro top five finishers, placing fifth in the discus.
