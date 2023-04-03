Lady Pros remain unbeaten, blank Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team continued their early season onslaught, triggering the mercy rule for the third straight game in downing the Lady Outlaws of Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 11-0 on Tuesday, March 28, at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
Halle Parsons, Reece Jacobs and Raney Anderson all logged homers for the Lady Prospectors in the dominant effort. Jacobs led the team on offense, going 3-3 at the plate with five RBIs.
Lady Pro pitcher Drew Williams pitched all five innings, surrendering a mere three hits while striking out 10 Lady Outlaw batters. Williams threw 73 pitches against the 19 batters she faced, and 51 of those pitches were strikes.
The Lady Pros have scored a total of 43 runs through their first three games of the season without surrendering a run. The Lady Pros have only played 13 innings throughout their first three games.
The team was scheduled to be in action next on Tuesday, April 4, against visiting Adrian. The game was slated for a 4 p.m. start.
Pros split a pair to close out Strawberry Mountain Slugfest
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team went 1-1 in their final two games of the Strawberry Mountain Slugfest on Friday, March 31, at Malone Field in John Day.
The early game saw the Pros fall to the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa Outlaws 11-1. The Pros rebounded to defeat the Ontario Tigers 11-8 in the final game of the Slugfest.
In the first game, the Pros found themselves trailing 6-0 after two innings and never recovered. Another two runs in the top of the fourth increased the Outlaw lead to 8-0. The Pros would score their only run in the bottom of the fourth to trail 8-1 headed into the top of the fifth inning.
Neither team would score a run in the fifth and sixth innings. The Outlaws would give themselves a bit of cushion in the top of the seventh inning, scoring another three runs to go up 11-1 with only the bottom of the inning left for the Pros to make a comeback.
A comeback bid was not in the cards this time, however, as the Pros failed to score in the final half of the seventh to fall 11-1.
Talon VanCleave led the Pros on offense, finishing 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. Sheldon Lentz and Riddick Hutchison each finished the game 1-3 from the plate.
VanCleave and Baryn Huerta each logged just over three innings of work from the mound. VanCleave surrendered 10 hits while striking out seven batters, while Huerta gave up three hits and struck out one batter.
The final game of the Strawberry Mountain Slugfest for the Pros was a gritty 11-8 come-from-behind win over Ontario that also took place on Friday at Malone Field.
Facing an 8-3 deficit headed into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Pros scored a total of eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings while not surrendering a single run to the Tigers. Now up 11-8 in the top of the seventh inning, the Pros again held the Tigers scoreless to secure the win.
Leading the Pros on offense was Weston Suchorski, who finished 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Lukas Blood was 1-4 at the plate with three RBIs, and Hutchison finished the game 2-4 from the plate with a pair of RBIs.
The Pros are now 3-2 on the young season and were scheduled to take the field again on Tuesday, April 4, when they were set to welcome visiting Adrian to town. The game was scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
