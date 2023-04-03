Lady Pros remain unbeaten, blank Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 

JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team continued their early season onslaught, triggering the mercy rule for the third straight game in downing the Lady Outlaws of Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 11-0 on Tuesday, March 28, at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.