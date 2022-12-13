Grant Union boys lose three in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The Grant Union boys basketball team traveled to Umatilla for a slate of three games in the Clash at Umatilla, going 0-3 over three days.
The first game on Thursday, Dec. 8, was against the host school, Umatilla. The Prospectors would lose that game by a score of 49-39.
The next day the Pros matched up with Irrigon. The Pros would lose by eight in that contest, falling 70-62.
The final game of the Clash at Umatilla saw the Pros match up against an old foe from their Greater Oregon League days in Riverside. The result was a 20-point loss as the Prospectors fell in the final game of the Clash by a score of 53-33.
The Pros are in action next at home on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, when they and Prairie City/Burnt River host the 13 Mile Shootout. Grant Union’s game on Friday against Faith Bible has a 4:30 p.m. tipoff. The game on Saturday against Adrian has a 5:30 start time.
Lady Pros get first win, go 1-3 in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The Grant Union girls basketball team got their first win of the 2022-23 season in the first game of the Clash at Umatilla before falling in the final two games to go 1-2 over the three days of the tournament.
The first game saw the Lady Pros match up against host Umatilla on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Lady Prospectors emerged from the contest 22-20 winners, winning their first game of the season.
The next two games saw the Lady Pros match up with old foes from their Greater Oregon League days. The first was Riverside, who defeated the Lady Pros by a lopsided 51-16 score line on Friday, Dec. 9.
The next day the Lady Pros matched up against Milton-Freewater’s McLoughlin High in their final game of the Clash at Umatilla. The result would be another lopsided loss, this time via a 59-26 score.
The Lady Pros will be competing in the 13 Mile Shootout on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. The Lady Pros will first play Faith Bible/Life Christian on Friday in Prairie City. That game has a 3 p.m. tipoff.
Saturday will see the Lady Pros match up with Adrian at Grant Union High School. That game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
Panther boys go 1-1 in Calvin Hiatt Memorial
POWDER VALLEY — The Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball team traveled to Powder Valley for the Calvin Hiatt Memorial, going 1-1 during the two-day tourney held on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
The first game of the memorial was against the hosts, Powder Valley, on Friday. The Panthers would win a close 69-62 contest to start the event.
The second game of the memorial was a showdown with Imbler on Saturday. The Panthers would fall 48-33 to end the two-day stretch at .500.
The Panthers will be in action next at the 13 Mile Shootout held at Grant Union and Prairie City high schools. The Panthers will play Adrian on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at Prairie City High School.
The following day, the Panthers will match up with Faith Bible at Grant Union High School. The game has a 2:30 p.m. tipoff time.
Lady Panthers win two at Calvin Hiatt Memorial, stay perfect
POWDER VALLEY — The Prairie City/Burnt River Lady Panthers won a pair of games at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial basketball tournament in Powder Valley to say perfect on the season.
The first game on Friday, Dec. 9, saw the Lady Panthers matched up with hosts Powder Valley. The Lady Panthers would emerge from that game victorious via a slim 39-36 result.
The second game on Saturday, Dec. 10, was a matchup with Imbler to close out the weekend. The Lady Panthers were dominant, routing Imbler en route to a dominant 43-19 win. The Lady Panthers are now 6-0 in the 2022-23 season.
The Lady Panthers will participate in the 13 Mile Shootout on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday Dec. 17. The Lady Panthers will square off with Adrian on Friday at 6 p.m. at Prairie City High School.
The following day, the Lady Panthers will match up with Faith Bible/Life Christian at 1 p.m. at Grant Union High School.
Dayville/Monument boys pick up first win at Condon tourney
CONDON — The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team played a pair of games in the Condon Tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, going 1-1 and picking up their first win of the season.
In their first game on Friday, the Tigers were victims of a lopsided 60-35 defeat against Horizon Christian of Hood River at Condon High School.
The second game on Saturday was just as lopsided as the first but with the Tigers coming out on the right side of the scoreboard. The Tigers manhandled Griswold, emerging with a dominant 57-24 win for their first victory of the season.
The Tigers are in action next on Friday, Dec. 16, when they travel to Harper for the Harper Christmas Tournament. The Tigers will play Pine Eagle at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at Harper High School.
Tiger girls compete in Condon, pick up first win
CONDON — The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team competed in the Condon tournament with the boys team and came away with their first win of the season. The tournament was held on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec 10, and saw the Lady Tigers take on Horizon Chiristian and Sherman.
The game on Friday against Horizon Christian was a low-scoring affair that saw the Lady Tigers do just enough to pick up a win, downing Horizon Christian 27-25.
The second game against Sherman the next day resulted in a 43-29 loss for the Lady Tigers, who finished 1-1 in the Condon Tournament.
The Lady Tigers are in action again when they travel to take on Sherman in a rematch of their game in the Condon Tournament on Monday, Dec. 19. The game has a 5:45 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.