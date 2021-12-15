Grant Union’s girls’ wrestling team took third overall at the Culver Invitational wrestling meet Saturday, Dec. 11. Meanwhile, the Prospector boys took 10th overall.
Andy Lusco, Grant Union’s head wrestling coach, said the grapplers wrestled hard and showed some improvement over the squad’s first weekend.
Lusco noted that the team’s conditioning and skills are improving daily.
“We are continuing to work toward getting healthy, eligible, conditioned and skilled enough to compete more consistently as the season goes along,” Lusco said.
In their third-place finish at the Culver Invitational, the Lady Pros scored a total of 70 team points while competing against 29 other schools.
Zoey Beam finished second in the 116-120 weight division, defeating Riverside’s Katelyn Wiseman. Meanwhile, in the same weight class, Macy Carter took sixth.
June Wolf took fifth in the 123-128 weight class, pinning Riverside’s Zahaira Boos in 4:26 in the deciding match.
Serenity Marcano also took fifth in her 132-141 weight division when she pinned Kira Chambers of Chiloquin in a little over a minute. In the 144-158 weight class, Jaydika Anderson took fourth.
Finally, Mallory Lusco seized the second-place spot in the 172-217 weight class, while Delaney Coombs took third.
In the boys’ tournament, which featured 23 teams, Grant Union grapplers scored 83 team points.
Rylan Cox and Justin Hodge finished second in their respective 285 pound and 170 pound weight divisions, while Tristan Clarry took sixth in the 138 pound division.
Lady Panthers split in Powder Valley
The Prairie City girls basketball team took one of two games at the Calvin Hiatt Tournament in Powder Valley last week.
In the squad’s Saturday, Dec. 11, game against Dufur, the Lady Panthers lost 37-32 after dominating Powder Valley 49-29 the day before. The team was coming off a 51-33 loss to Union on the tournament’s first day.
Prairie City boys win one of two
The Panthers bounced back from a 61-37 loss to Powder Valley Friday, Dec. 10, to best Dufur on Saturday, Dec. 11., by the same margin, 61-37. Earlier in the week, the boys team downed Union, 60-53.
D/M girls, boys drop games
The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers basketball team fell to Cove Saturday, Dec. 11, by a score of 33-14 at the John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin.
Meanwhile, the boys team lost their Saturday game to Central Christian, 47-24.
