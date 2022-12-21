Dayville/Monument boys held winless in Harper
HARPER — The Dayville/Monument co-op boys basketball team took part in the Harper Christmas Tournament held on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, leaving the two-day tournament still seeking to add to their lone win on the season.
The Tigers matched up with Pine Eagle for the first game of the tournament held on Friday afternoon. The Spartans would dish out a 63-47 defeat to the Tigers.
The second matchup of the tournament saw the Tigers square off with the Locomotives of Huntington on Saturday. The Tigers would fall 57-41, suffering their second straight loss after picking up their first win of the 2022-23 season.
The team would travel to Sherman two days after the Harper Christmas Tournament to take on the Huskies in a non-league matchup on Monday, Dec. 19. Tiger woes would continue as the team was again defeated, this time via a 58-28 scoreline.
The Tigers are out of action until four days after Christmas, when they travel to Huntington seeking to avenge their loss in the Harper Christmas Tournament. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 tipoff on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Huntington.
Dayville/Monument girls log second win of 2022 season
HARPER — The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team traveled to Harper with the boys on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, picking up their second win of the season and losing their other game in the Harper Christmas Tournament by a single point.
The first game of the tournament for the Lady Tigers was a matchup with Pine Eagle on Friday that resulted in heartbreak. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Tigers came up just short, losing their opening game 28-27.
The Lady Tigers would rebound in their second game of the tournament against Harper Charter’s junior varsity squad on Saturday. The Lady Tigers would emerge victorious in the low-scoring affair, wining 20-11 for their second win of the season.
Like the boys, the Dayville/Monument girls would make the trip to Sherman on Monday, Dec. 19, for a road showdown with the Lady Huskies. This game would not go the Lady Tigers’ way, as Sherman would defend their home court and send the Lady Tigers home the victims of a 41-28 defeat.
The Lady Tigers are also out of action until just after Christmas, when they make the trip to Huntington for a rematch with the Lady Locomotives on Thursday, Dec. 29. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m.
Long Creek basketball gains experience in Helix
HELIX — Long Creek head basketball coach Amos Studtmann took his coed team sprinkled with exchange students on the road to take part in the Helix Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. The team went winless over the two -ay event but did post their largest point total of the season at the tournament.
The Mountaineers would match up with Umatilla’s junior varsity squad in their opening game on Friday. Despite losing 64-29, the game was Long Creek’s highest-scoring effort in the season thus far.
The second game of the tournament on Saturday saw the Mountaineers suffer a complete blowout at the hands of Griswold. The Grizzlies were relentless, blasting the Mountaineer squad to ultimately leave the victors via a 44-4 scoreline.
The Mountaineers are still winless on the season and will seek their first win when they are in action next on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for the Baker Holiday Crossover. The Mountaineers will play Baker’s junior varsity squad in their opening game of the tournament. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Grant Union wrestling at Elgin Invitational
ELGIN — The Grant Union wrestling team competed at the Elgin Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. Results of the meet were not available at press time.
