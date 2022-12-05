GUHS basketball teams experience feast, famine in Elgin
ELGIN — Grant Union’s boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Elgin to compete in the Elgin Lions Kick-Off Tournament on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and emerged with very different results.
The boys went 2-0, defeating Baker's junior varsity squad and Elgin’s varsity team.
The girls also played Baker’s JV squad and Elgin’s varsity squad but left the two-day event still seeking their first win of the young season.
The girls played Baker’s junior varsity on Friday and fell 62-8. The team did improve on their effort in their Saturday game against Elgin’s varsity team but still fell 61-13.
The boys had more success, winning their Friday game against Baker’s junior varsity by a score of 62-53. Till Winegar led all Prospector scorers in the game, finishing just short of a double-double with 13 points while pulling down nine rebounds.
Cash Madden finished the game with eight points and six rebounds for the Pros. Grant Union had three other players score six points in the game, including Lukas Blood, who finished 2-5 from beyond the arc and hit the team’s only three-point shots in the contest.
The team’s second game was a dominant 65-31 win over Elgin’s varsity squad on Saturday. Winegar once again led the Pros offensively, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Weston Suchorski also posted a double-digit scoreline, finishing with 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting effort from the field. Two Prospectors finished the game with eight points, including Ryland Beil, who pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Both teams were due to take a few days of rest before their massive intra-county rivalry games with Prairie City on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Grant Union boys were set to make the short trip to Prairie City, while the girls were scheduled to welcome the Lady Panthers to Grant Union High School.
The Grant Union vs. Prairie City boys game was set to tip off at 8 p.m. in Prairie City. The girls game was to start at 6:30 p.m. at Grant Union High School.
Monument/Dayville hoops teams still seeking first wins
ELGIN— The Monument/Dayville boys and girls basketball teams competed in the Elgin Lions Kick-Off Tournament in Elgin on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and left Elgin with both teams still looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 basketball season.
The boys opened the tournament with an 86-27 loss against Union on Friday. The next day the team was again defeated, this time losing to Echo 65-46.
The girls fared no better, opening the tournament with a 50-15 loss to Union on Friday. The team squared off against Echo on Saturday and left the victims of a lopsided 46-8 loss.
The Monument/Dayville girls will look to secure their first win of the season when they host Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The game has a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The boys will look to get into the win column when they host Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as well. The boys game has a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Prairie City/Burnt River girls win three games in three days
PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City/Burnt River girls basketball team started the 2022-23 basketball season with a trio of wins from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 3.
The first game of the trio saw the Lady Panthers travel to Pilot Rock to take on the Pilot Rock/Ukiah Lady Rockets on Thursday and leave with a convincing 52-31 win. Kay Ashley led all Lady Panther scorers, finishing with 13 points in the game.
Betty Ann Wilson wasn’t too far behind, finishing with 11 points. Brook Teel rounded out the top scorers for the Lady Panthers, finishing with 10 points.
On Friday, the Lady Panthers dominated Cove en route to a 42-10 win. Jaycee Winegar was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers, finishing with 13 points in the game.
Wilson posted a second double-digit scoring performance with 10 points, and Teel finished with seven points for the Lady Panthers.
The final game of the three day slate of games was a rematch with the Lady Rockets of Pilot Rock/Ukiah. Although closer than the first meeting, the Lady Panthers still left the game with a 43-34 victory.
Wilson paced the Lady Panthers on offense, finishing with 18 points in the contest. Winegar and Gracie Voigt added 10 points apiece.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play next on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in a showdown with Grant Union in Prairie City. The Lady Panthers will then travel to Powder Valley for a pair of games on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
The game against Powder Valley on Friday starts at 6 p.m. The contest against Imbler the following day has a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
Prairie City/Burnt River boys go 2-1 over three days
PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City/Burnt River boys played the same schedule the girls did from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 3, going 2-1 in that stretch.
The first game was a dominant 54-33 win at home against Pilot Rock on Thursday. The Friday matchup was a close 57-46 road loss to Cove.
The final game of the three took place on Saturday and resulted in a second dominant win over Pilot Rock, this time via a 58-26 score.
Like the girls, the Prairie City/Burnt River boys were gearing up for a showdown in John Day with Grant Union on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Tipoff for the game was scheduled for 8 p.m. at Grant Union High School.
The Panthers host Harper Charter on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
