Tiger boys, girls lose pair on the road
PILOT ROCK — The Dayville/Monument boys and girls basketball teams dropped two in a row during the last week, falling to Pilot Rock/Ukiah and Prairie City/Burnt River.
The teams traveled to Pilot Rock to take on the Rockets on Tuesday, Jan 24. The girls lost in the opener 53-28, with the boys losing 68-33 in the nightcap.
Two days later the teams traveled to Prairie City for a pair of games against their 1A county rivals. The surging Panther squads proved too much for the Tigers to handle as the girls lost 48-16 and the boys were downed 72-35.
The losses leave the Tiger girls at 6-12 on the season, with an 0-2 mark in the High Desert League. The boys fell to 3-16 with a 1-1 mark in league play.
The boys will have a chance to get back into the win column when they travel to Long Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are off until Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they take on Four Rivers in Ontario. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Panther boys ground Hornets
HARPER — The Prairie City boys basketball team traveled to Harper on Saturday, Jan. 28, and downed the hapless Hornets 71-45 in non-league play. The win is the squad’s second in a row following the loss to top-ranked Crane earlier in the month.
The win leaves the Panthers at 13-7 with a 2-1 league record, with just four games left to play in the regular season. The Panthers will kick off that final stretch on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Crane. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Pro basketball teams struggle in Heppner
HEPPNER — The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams struggled in their league matchups with Heppner on Thursday, Jan. 26, dropping a pair of crucial league road games toward the end of the regular season.
The girls’ offensive struggles continued as they fell 45-14 to lose their 14th in a row. The Lady Pros now stand at 1-18 on the season, with an 0-7 Blue Mountain Conference record.
The boys also had trouble with the Mustangs, ultimately falling 62-30 in the nightcap. The loss leaves the boys at 9-11 on the season, with a competitive 5-2 league record.
Both teams will be in action again on Friday, Feb. 3, when they host Stanfield in Blue Mountain Conference play. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Pro wrestlers fourth at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational
HEPPNER — The Grant Union wrestling team placed fourth out of 14 teams, led by six top-two finishers, at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational in Heppner on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Individual champions for the Prospectors were Taylor Parsons at 126 pounds and Lucas Wolf at 285 pounds. Parsons won his semifinal match by fall in 1:00 before defeating Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell 7-5 via sudden victory in the tournament final.
Wolf won his 285 pound semifinal matchup by fall to set up a finals showdown with Grant Union teammate Rylan Cox. Wolf wold win that matchup by fall to secure the tournament championship.
Second-place finishers were Jack Strong at 152 pounds, Alex Findley at 170, Riddick Hutchison at 182 pounds, and Cox at 285. The Pros finished fourth overall with 126 team points.
Tournament champions Culver finished with 200.5 team points. Second-place Elgin logged 159 team points, and tournament hosts Heppner finished just ahead of the Pros with 139 team points.
Grant Union wrestlers will be in action next on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Pine Eagle. Start time is 10 a.m. The girls will be competing in their district tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. Start time is to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.