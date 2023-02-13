Grant Union boys headed to district
ENTERPRISE — The Grant Union basketball program saw one team’s season end and anther’s continue following their showdown with the Outlaws on Friday, Feb. 10, in Enterprise.
The girls would have their second-highest scoring output of the season in falling to the Lady Outlaws 61-35. The loss concludes a tough 2022-23 campaign for the young Lady Prospector squad, leaving them with a 1-21 record on the season.
The boys will continue on after riding a 28-8 halftime lead to down Enterprise 41-28 in the nightcap. The win, coupled with Heppner’s defeat of Weston-McEwen, gave the Pros a third-place finish in the Blue Mountain Conference and a ticket to the district playoffs.
The Pros held Enterprise scoreless throughout the entire first quarter, following that up with a 20-point second quarter to firmly take control of the game by halftime. Lukas Blood led the Pros with 11 points and Talon VanCleave added 10.
The win leaves the Prospectors at 10-13 on the season with a 6-4 record in league play. The Pros will be in action next on Friday, Feb. 17, when they face off with Heppner in the opening round of the Blue Mountain Conference district basketball tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
LONG CREEK — The season is over for the Long Creek co-ed basketball team. The Mountaineers fell to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler’s JV squad 53-29 on Saturday, Feb. 11, in their final game of the year.
Long Creek finished the 2022-23 basketball season 1-17 with an 0-6 High Desert League mark.
DAYVILLE — The Dayville/Monument boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Burnt River/Prairie City Panthers on Saturday, Feb. 11, for their final home games of the 2022-23 season and were the victims of a pair of lopsided home losses.
The girls fell 47-25 to the Lady Panthers to finish the regular season with a 6-15 record and an 0-4 league mark. The loss doesn’t mark the end of the season for the Lady Tigers, however, as they will move on to the High Desert League district tournament in John Day.
Like the girls, the Tiger boys are headed to the postseason despite a 73-21 loss to the Panthers to end regular-season play. The loss leaves the Tigers at 4-19 on the season with a 2-4 record in the High Desert League.
The girls open district tournament play against Adrian on Thursday, Feb. 16. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Grant Union High School.
The Dayville/Monument boys will open district with a matchup against Four Rivers. Tipoff is set for 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Reporter
Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266
