HALFWAY — Grant Union’s wrestling team took fourth at the Pine Eagle Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Pros competed against wrestlers from 13 schools. Grant Union’s grapplers, as a team, had 90 points.
Rylan Cox and Rolando Moreno took first and second, respectively, in their 285 weight bracket.
Meanwhile, Justin Hodge took second place in his 160 weight bracket, while Riddick Hutchison in the 182 weight division.
Jack Strong also claimed fourth in the 145 weight bracket.
Sam McCracken took sixth in the 160 weight bracket, while Tanler Fuller took sixth in the 138 weight division. Ryan Coombs and Alex Finley also placed sixth in their 152 and 170 weight classes.
PC boys win two in a row to close out regular seasonPRAIRIE CITY — The Panthers hosted Huntington for the team’s Senior Night game on Thursday, Feb. 10, and collected a 78-23 after defeating Dayville/Monument the day before, 79-35.
Prairie City will face Four Rivers Thursday, Feb. 17, at 2:45 p.m. at the High Desert League Tournament at Grant Union High School.
Prairie City will be hosting the tournament, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 19. See story at bluemountaineagle.com.
Prairie City girls basketball team wins one out of twoPRAIRIE CITY — After a 60-35 loss to Jordan Valley Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Lady Panthers bounced back to defeat Huntington 34-18 Thursday, Feb. 10, in the squad’s final home game of the season.
The girls squad will face Four Rivers Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. in the High Desert League District Tournament at Grant Union High School.
Long Creek boys basketball team ends season with pair of losses LONG CREEK — After falling to Crane 80-14 on Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Long Creek boys basketball team lost 46-13 to Jordan Valley Saturday, Feb. 12.
