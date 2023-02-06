LONG CREEK — The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team traveled to Long Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 1, for a league matchup with the Mountaineers and left town with a 57-22 victory. The win is the second of the season for the Tigers over Long Creek, which remains winless during the 2022-23 season.
The win moves Dayville/Monument to 4-16 on the season with an even 2-2 record in league play. The Tigers have three more games remaining on their schedule, including a matchup with top-ranked Crane on Friday, Feb. 10, in Monument. Tipoff for that game is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Panther basketball goes 0-2 in Crane
CRANE — Both Crane’s boys and girls basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in the state at the 1A level. The Prairie City boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Crane to test themselves against the state’s best on Thursday, Feb. 2, and both left the victims of losses, one dominant and the other heartbreakingly close.
The Panther boys were the victims of a thorough 67-43 defeat at the hands of the Mustang boys team. The loss leaves the squad still fie games above .500 at 13-8 on the season, with an even 2-2 record in High Desert League play.
The girls lost a nail-biter, hanging with the state's best team but ultimately losing a close 52-50 game to the Lady Mustangs. The two points that separated the teams was Crane’s smallest margin of victory of the season and the closest game they’ve played since their lone defeat in early December.
The loss leaves the Lady Panthers at 17-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming against this Crane team. The Lady Panthers are 1-2 in league play, with both of their league losses coming against the Lady Mustangs.
The Panther squads will look to get back on track when they host Huntington on Friday, Feb. 10. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Pros lose a pair to Stanfield
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams hosted Stanfield for a pair of league games on Friday, Feb. 3, and came up short in both contests.
The Lady Prospectors continued to struggle, falling 58-23 for their 19th loss of the season. The defeat put the Lady Pros at 1-19 on the season with an 0-9 mark in league play.
The boys also had problems with Stanfield, falling 61-48 for their third loss in league play on the season. The Prospectors sit at 9-12 on the season with a 5-3 mark in league play.
The regular season will end for both teams on Friday, Feb. 10, when they travel to Enterprise for a Blue Mountain Conference matchup. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
