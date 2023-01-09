Dayville/Monument picks up dominant win over Gilchrist
GILCHRIST — The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team made the trip out to Klamath County to take on Gilchrist on Friday, Jan. 6, and left with a convincing 50-32 non-league victory.
The win snaps a six-game skid that started on Dec. 16. The Tigers will be in action next on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they head to John Day for a matchup with Grant Union’s JV team. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Panther basketball sweeps Jordan Valley, earns split with Adrian
JORDAN VALLEY — The Prairie City/Burnt River girls and boys basketball teams both logged dominant road wins against Jordan Valley on Friday, Jan. 6.
The Lady Panthers corralled the Lady Mustangs in a 48-26 drubbing.
The boys team bullied the Mustang squad on their way to a 49-26 victory in the Friday, Jan. 6, nightcap to get back into the win column following their loss to Union at the end of 2022.
The next day the Panthers would find themselves on the road again, this time against Adrian.
This game didn’t go according to plan for the Prairie City/Burnt River boys, who suffered a one-sided 71-45 loss to the Antelopes. The loss puts the Panther boys at 8-6 on the season.
The girls also had a date with Adrian on Saturday, Jan. 7, dispatching the Lady Antelopes 46-34 to win their second game in a row following their lone season loss in the final game of 2022. The Lady Panthers are 12-1 on the season and ranked fifth in OSAA class 1A rankings.
Both teams will host Four Rivers out of Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. for the girls game and 4:30 p.m. for the boys game.
Long Creek basketball loses a pair over weekend
HELIX — Long Creek’s mixed-gender basketball team, flush with foreign exchange students, played a pair of games over the weekend, one on Friday, Jan. 6, and the other on Saturday, Jan. 7.
On Friday the team traveled to Ontario for a matchup with Four Rivers. The result wasn’t what the Long Creek Mountaineers had hoped for as they fell to the hosts 61-10.
On Saturday the team made the trip to Helix for a game against the Griswold JV squad.
That contest was the most competitive yet for the Mountaineers, who fell 28-18. The Mountaineers are still seeking their first win of the season and are 0-8 following last weekend’s slate.
Pros earn split in homestand against Heppner
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams opened league play with a pair of games against Heppner on Saturday, Jan. 7, with mixed results.
The girls lost their eighth game in a row, falling to the Lady Mustangs 45-11. The boys rebounded from a one-point loss to ninth-ranked Burns to defeat the Mustangs 50-45 in the nightcap.
Ryland Beil finished just short of a double-double for the Pros, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and a team-high three blocked shots. Talon VanCleave continued his strong play, finishing with eight points and five rebounds.
The loss leaves the girls at 1-11 on the season with the win pushing the boys record to 5-9 on the season with a perfect 1-0 mark in league.
Both teams will be in action next when they host Blue Mountain Conference foes Enterprise on Friday, Jan. 13. The girls will be looking to snap their eight-game skid while the boys have won three of their last four and will be looking to keep their momentum going.
The girls are set to tip off at 6 p.m. The boys will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
