JOSEPH — The Grant Union girls wrestling team dominated at the 13-team JoHi Invitational wresting meet Friday, Jan. 7-8, with three grapplers taking first place in their weight classes and two finishing third.
Zoey Beam, June Wolf and Mallory Lusco took first in the 114-117, 127-128, and 204-228 weight divisions, respectively, while Serenity Marcano and Jaydika Anderson took third in the 131-135 and 144-154 weight classes.
Grant Union's girls scored 56 points to take first in the meet as a team. The closest team behind the Lady Pros was Imbler, with 30 points.
On the boys' side, the team took fifth overall, with 92 team points, only two points behind Pine Eagle's fourth-place finish.
Grant Union grappler Justin Hodge brought home a first-place medal in the 160 weight division while Rolando Moreno placed third in the 285 weight class. Mason Benge, grappling in the 132 weight class, finished third.
Jack Strong, wrestling in the 145 weight category, placed fifth. Riddick Hutchison finished fourth in the 170 weight class, while Sam McCracken placed fifth. Alex Finley, wrestling in the 182 weight division, took sixth.
Andy Lusco, Grant Union's head coach, said after a few weeks off, the athletes came back to wrestle and worked hard.
While some members of the team were out with illness, Lusco said that those who could compete wrestled well.
Lusco said the assistant coaches did an excellent job of getting the athletes ready to perform.
This week, Lusco said, the team is preparing for Redmond's Oregon Classic Wrestling Tournament.
The team's preparation will focus on conditioning and skill improvement and getting to proper weight to fill weight classes, Lusco said.
Prairie City girls win one of two
PRAIRIE CITY — After a 49-18 shellacking of Four Rivers Friday, Jan. 7, the Lady Panthers lost 46-44 to Jordan Valley Saturday, Jan. 8. The squad is 1-2 in league play and 5-6 overall.
Prairie City boys split a pair
PRAIRE CITY — Like the girls squad, Prairie City's boys team handily defeated Four Rivers Friday, Jan. 7 at home, but lost a close game to Jordan Valley the following day.
In Friday's matchup, the Panthers downed Four Rivers 65-46, then dropped their Saturday matchup with Jordan Valley, 58-54.
The boys team is 1-2 in league play and 7-4 overall.
The Eagle was unable to reach boys and girls head coach Bo Workman for comment.
Long Creek falls to Adrian
ADRIAN — Long Creek's boys basketball team fell to Adrian 69-11 in a road game on Friday, Jan. 7.
Friday's game was Long Creek's third game of the season. The squad's Jan. 4 game against Dayville/Monument was canceled.
The Eagle was unable to reach coach TC Connor for comment.
Dayville/Monument girls drop two
DAYVILLE — The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team faced stiff competition over the weekend. In the squad's Friday, Jan. 7, matchup at home, Jordan Valley handed the Lady Tigers a 61-11 loss.
Dayville/Monument dropped their second home matchup against Crane 72-5.
The Eagle was unable to reach Lady Tigers head coach Andy Wilburn for comment.
D/M boys lose two after hiatus
DAYVILLE — Dayville/Monument's boys basketball team dropped two in a row at home Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8, after a long break with the holidays and two cancellations on Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.
In Friday's game the Tigers fell to Jordan Valley 64-30, then lost 85-14 to Crane on Saturday.
Tigers head coach Mike Davis could not be reached for comment.
