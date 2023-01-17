Grant Union basketball splits league slate
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams played a pair of crucial league games that saw the boys continue to pick up wins and the girls still looking to break an extended losing streak.
The first matchup was against league foes Enterprise on Friday, Jan. 13. The Lady Prospectors fell in the opener 42-23.
The boys produced a different result. The Prospectors earned a convincing 66-45 victory over the Outlaws to win their second straight league game.
Saturday, Jan. 14, saw both teams hit the road for a pair of Blue Mountain Conference games with Irrigon. Again, the girls would fall in the opener, 50-40.
The boys were dominant for the second day in a row, downing Irrigon 62-36 in the late game.
The losses leave the Grant Union girls at 1-13 on the season with an 0-3 league mark. The Lady Pros host Prairie City/Burnt River on Wednesday, Jan 18. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
The Grant Union boys have rebounded from a seven-game losing streak to win five of their last six. The Pros are 7-9 on the season with a 2-0 league record.
The Pros are in action next against at Stanfield on Friday, Jan. 20.
MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument Tigers hosted High Desert League foes Long Creek on Saturday, Jan. 14, and won a 67-27 contest.
The win puts the Tigers at 3-12 on the season with a 1-0 High Desert League record. The loss leaves Long Creek winless at 0-9 with an 0-1 league record.
Long Creek will be in action next on Thursday, Jan. 19, when they host Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler’s JV squad. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Dayville/Monument boys will be in action next on Friday, Jan. 20, when they travel to Crane for another High Desert League game. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Reporter
Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266
