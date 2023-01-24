Long Creek loses two, remains winless
LONG CREEK — The Long Creek basketball team dropped a pair of home games on Thursday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan 21, to remain out of the win column in the 2022-23 season.
The game on Thursday was a home matchup with Wheeler/Mitchell/Spray’s JV2 team that ended in a 46-22 loss for the Mountaineers. The game took place at Mitchell High School, although Long Creek was designated as the home team.
Saturday’s game saw the Mountaineers hosting Burnt River’s JV squad and ended in a 44-18 loss for Long Creek. Long Creek stands at 0-12 on the season.
The Mountaineers will be in action next on Thursday, Jan. 26, when they welcome top-ranked Crane to town. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River boys, girls clobber Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Panther boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Huntington and both left with convincing, double-digit wins.
The boys won 55-33 to claim their third victory in a row. The Panthers are 11-7 on the season and have stayed above .500 throughout the season. The girls won 45-27 to extend their winning streak to five.
The five-game win streak is the second-longest of the season for the Lady Panthers, who started the season by reeling off 11 wins in a row. The girls are 16-2 on the season and currently ranked seventh by the OSAA.
Both teams will face Dayville/Monument in their final games of January. The games take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Prairie City.
The girls game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. The boys will start at 7:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument basketball loses pair to top-ranked Crane teams
CRANE — The Dayville/Monument boys and girls basketball teams visited top-ranked Crane and left with a pair of lopsided losses. Crane’s boys and girls basketball squads are both ranked No. 1 in OSAA Division 1A.
The Dayville/Monument boys lost 94-21 to fall to 3-14 on the season, with a 1-1 record in the High Desert League. The Lady Tigers were the victims of a 68-15 loss that saw them fall to 6-10 on the season with a 0-1 record in the High Desert League.
Both the boys and girls teams will look to rebound when they visit Prairie City on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a league matchup with the Panthers. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Prospector basketball goes 0-2 against Stanfield
STANFIELD — The Grant Union boys and girls basketball teams both came away with losses after traveling to Stanfield on Friday, Jan. 20. The boys lost 61-41 to snap their three-game winning streak and lose their first Blue Mountain Conference game of the season.
The girls dropped their game 41-26 to extend their losing streak to 13 games. The losses leave both teams below .500, with the girls at 1-16 and the boys at 8-10 respectively.
Both the boys and girls squads will travel to Heppner on Thursday, Jan. 26, looking to get into the win column again. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys getting started at 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union hoops teams split pair with Weston-McEwen
ATHENA — Freshman Weston Suchorski scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter as the Grant Union boys escaped with a 53-52 Blue Mountain Conference win over Weston-McEwen on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The TigerScots led 27-25 at the half, and 43-33 after three quarters.
Grant Union then went on a 20-9 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
The Prospectors hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to quickly take the lead.
The TigerScots hurt themselves throughout the game, hitting just 12 of 21 free throws. They missed three key shots from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Choin led Weston-McEwen (10-8 overall, 2-3 BMC) with 20 points, while Cameron Reich added 10 and Kyren Miller and Caleb Sprenger chipped in eight points each.
Lukas Blood led Grant Union (8-10, 4-1) with 14 points, while Sheldon Lenz added 10.
On the girls side, the TigerScots held the Lady Prospectors to just one point in the first quarter and three in the third en route to a 41-26 Blue Mountain Conference home win.
Kelsey Graham led W-M (9-9 overall, 3-2 BMC) with nine points, while Dalana Pickard and Lily Langford each had seven and Genna Robinson six.
Grant Union (1-16, 0-5), led by Raney Anderson’s 14 points, hurt itself by going 8 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Annie Fowler of the East Oregonian contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.