Prairie City girls hoops defeats Dayville/Monument
PRAIRIE CITY — After defeating Dayville/Monument 46-14 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Prairie City girls basketball team’s Friday, Jan. 21, game with Jordan Valley was canceled.
Prairie City boys pick up forfeit, lose to Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY — After winning their Tuesday, Jan. 18, game with Dayville/Monument by forfeit, the Prairie City boys basketball team lost Friday, Jan. 21, on the road at Jordan Valley by a score of 52-44.
Long Creek collects first win with D/M forfeit
LONG CREEK — The Long Creek boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Monday, Jan. 24, after Dayville/Monument forfeited their scheduled game.
Long Creek saw its Friday, Jan. 21, contest against Harper Charter get canceled, while the squad dropped its Saturday, Jan. 22, away game against Jordan Valley 62-13.
Long Creek is 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Grant Union girls hoops improve to 4-2 in league play
PILOT ROCK — The Lady Pros basketball team downed Pilot Rock 43-31 on the road Saturday, Jan. 22, and are now 4-2 in league play.
Grant Union boys basketball falls on road to Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK — The Grant Union Prospector boys basketball team fell to Pilot Rock 47-37 in their third straight league loss on Saturday, Jan. 21.
