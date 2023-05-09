Pros pound Union/Cove
UNION — Riddick Hutchison knocked in a whopping seven runs as the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball squad overwhelmed Union/Cove en route to a 13-1 league road win on Tuesday, May 2.
The Pros did most of their work early, putting 10 runs on the board by the fourth inning. Another three runs in the top of the fifth pushed the score to 13-0 in favor of Grant Union/Prairie City.
The Bobcats managed a single run in the bottom of the fifth, which was not enough to fend off a 13-1 mercy rule ending after the inning. Talon VanCleave got the win for the Pros, pitching all five innings while surrendering four hits and striking out eight batters.
Grant Union track stops in Stanfield
STANFIELD — The Grant Union boys and girls track teams competed in Stanfield at the Big Cats Invitational on Friday, May 5. Both teams finished right around the middle of the pack, with the girls placing 10th out of 17 teams and the boys finishing 12th out of 20 teams.
The girls team finished with 29 team points, trailing ninth place Nixyaawii by six points. The boys finished with 19 team points, four behind 11th place Irrigon.
Quinn Larson and Landon Boyd were the high finishers for the boys, with Larson placing third in pole vault with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches and Boyd placing third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.96 seconds.
The girls were paced by Mallory Lusco and Morgan Walker. Walker placed third in both shot put, with a throw of 28 feet even, and discus, with a throw of 90 feet, 9 inches.
Lusco placed second in discus with a throw of 94 feet, 11 inches. The Lady Pros also got a fourth place via Heidi Jackson’s 7 foot pole vault.
The team will be in action next on Friday, May 12, when they host the Grant Union Invitational in preparation for the 2A Special District 4 Championships. The Grant Union Invitational’s first events start at noon.
Prairie City track competes in Burns
BURNS — The Prairie City Panther track teams descended on Burns for the Oster Burns Lions Invitational on Friday, May 5. The boys took home third place honors, with the girls leaving the event with a fifth-place finish.
The boys racked up 64 team points, well behind second place Nyssa’s 84 and nowhere near first place Burns, which finished with 209 team points. The girls finished with nine team points, champion Nyssa finished with 137 team points and second place Burns left with 126 team points.
First place finishers for the boys were Aiden Andrew in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 13:02.9 and Trey Brown in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 8½ inches. Second place finishers were highlighted by Eli Wright, whose 12:28 100-meter dash time was good enough for a silver medal.
The girls were paced by Brooke Teel, who finished third in the javelin with a throw of 71 feet, 11 inches.
Prairie City track will be in action next on Friday, May 12, when the team heads to John Day for the Grant Union Invitational. First events start at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.