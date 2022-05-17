Pros go 2-1 over 4-day stretch
The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team scored 35 runs over three games to go 2-1 over the course of four days.
The Pros won their first game at Pilot Rock on May 10 in convincing fashion, defeating the Rockets 10-0 in five innings. The team scored five runs in the fourth inning after building a 5-0 lead through the first three frames to lead 10-0. Neither team scored in the fifth inning, leading to the game to be called due to the 10-run rule.
Talon VanCleave pitched the entire five-inning shutout while only giving up two hits. Grant Union batters only struck out three times in the game while logging 13 hits. Parker Neault led the way at the plate, finishing a perfect 3-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Riddick Hutchinson finished the game 3-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
The Pros split a doubleheader with Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler on Saturday, May 14. The first game was a dominant 22-2 win for Grant Union. The second game of the afternoon was a 6-3 loss for the Pros. Stats for the doubleheader with the Huskies weren’t available at press time.
Lady Pros stay undefeated
The No. 1-ranked Lady Pro softball team looked every bit the part in a three-game stretch that saw the team outscore their opponents 40-7.
The first game against Baker took place on May 10 and resulted in a 7-2 victory for the Lady Pros. Drew Williams pitched five innings and gave up no earned runs while striking out 10. Halle Parsons pitched two innings in relief. Parsons struck out one batter and surrendered an earned run.
Paige Gerry paced the Lady Pros at the plate. Gerry finished the game 3-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Rainey Anderson went 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Halle parsons had a productive day at the plate as well, finishing 1-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
A doubleheader at Pilot Rock on Thursday, May 12, saw the Lady Pros flex their offensive muscle and outscore the Pilot Rock 33-5. Game one was a 14-3 offensive blitz by the Lady Pros. Drew Williams pitched the entire contest and gave up two earned runs while striking out five batters. The Lady Pros ended the game with 11 hits. Addy Northway led Grant Union at the plate, finishing 3-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Savannah Hodge went 2-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
The second game of the doubleheader was a dominant 18-2 win for the Lady Pros. Halle Parsons pitched all three innings and surrendered a pair of runs while striking out two batters. Riley Robertson finished the contest a perfect 3-3 at the plate while scoring a run and driving in three RBIs. Rainey Anderson was 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs. The Lady Pros finished the contest with 14 hits and didn’t strike out at all.
Prairie City track sends two to state meet
Prairie City’s boys and girls track teams both placed ninth at the 1A Special District 4 Championship Track Meet in Baker on Friday, May 13.
Two athletes, one boy and one girl, punched their tickets to state and will compete in two events each. Eli Wright placed second in javelin and won the district championship in the high jump. Janie Koopman notched a pair of third-place finishes in the high jump and 400 meter race to qualify for the state meet.
The pair head to Hayward Field in Eugene for the 1A State Track Meet that takes place on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.