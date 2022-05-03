Grant Union, Prairie City do well at Don Walker Track MeetNYSSA — The Grant Union and Prairie City track teams competed in the Don Walker Invitational Track Meet in Nyssa on Friday, April 29, and came away with respectable finishes against some larger schools from Oregon and Idaho.
The Grant Union boys finished third out of 17 teams with 70 points. The Lady Pros finished eighth out of 18 teams with 34.5 points. Also competing was Prairie City, which finished in 10th in the boys competition with 27 points and 12th in the girls competition with 13.5 points.
Justin Hodge led the way for the Prospectors, logging a first-place finish in the 100 meter dash and a second-place finish in the javelin. Teammate Luke Jackson finished third in the 100 meter dash and second in the 200 meter dash. Landon Boyd notched a fifth-place finish for the Prospectors in the 110 meter hurdles.
Field events saw Grant Union’s Mason Morris place first in the triple jump along with second-place finishes in the discus by Lucas Wolf and in the shot put by Tucker Carpenter.
Prairie City’s Eli Wright led the way for the Panther boys team, finishing first in the javelin and second in the high jump. John Titus logged a third-place finish in the 400 meter race for the Panthers.
Prairie City’s Janie Koopman was the highest individual placer among local girls. Koopman finished third in the 400 meter race while also placing fifth in the high jump. Grant Union’s Aliciana Archibald ended the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 3000 meter race.
Grant Union’s Katelyn Hughes placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles, and her teammates Morgan Randleas grabbed a pair of fifth-place finishes in the high jump and long jump. Carson Weaver rounded out the top five placers for Grant Union with a fourth-place finish in the javelin.
Both Grant Union and Prairie City will be in action again on Friday, May 6, in their final meets before district. Prairie City heads to Baker for the Ray Day Track Meet, which starts at 10 a.m. Grant Union hosts the Grant Union Invitational. Events start at noon.
Grant Union baseball doubleheader canceled JOHN DAY — The baseball doubleheader between Grant Union and Union that was scheduled to happen on Saturday, April 30, was canceled due to inclement weather and a lack of umpires. The game will be rescheduled, but a date hasn’t been determined as of yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.