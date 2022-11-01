Pros fall at home to Weston-McEwen, finish season 2-5
JOHN DAY — The John Day football team fell to Weston-McEwen 54-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 28, to finish the school’s inaugural nine-man football season with a 2-5 record along with a 1-5 record in league play. Grant Union’s two wins were a pair of back-to-back victories against against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Sept. 30 and Riverside on Oct. 7.
The Pros will head into 2023 with a full season of playing nine-man football under their belts as they look to return to the state football playoffs.
Dayville/Monument drops final game to defending state champions
DAYVILLE — The Dayville/Monument football team finished the 2022 season with a 60-12 loss to defending state champions Wheeler County on Friday, Oct. 28, to finish the 2022 season with a 2-6 record with an identical 2-6 mark in league play. Despite the lopsided loss, the Tigers did improve in 2022 after finishing the 2021 football season without a single win.
The Tigers will look to build on the progress made in the 2022 season and put together a winning season in 2023.
Grant Union runners charge into district meet
PENDLETON — Grant Union’s cross country team headed out to Pendleton to compete in the Special District 3 cross country championships at the Pendleton Community Park on Friday, Oct. 28. The Prospector boys finished fifth with 129 points at the meet and the girls finished ninth with 245 points on the afternoon.
Grant Union’s Brady Dole was the school’s lone runner to qualify for the state meet, finishing in ninth place out of 68 runners with a time of 17:18.6. Other top Grant Union finishers included Quinn Larson, who finished 23rd with a time of 18:46.2.
Logan Randleas and Landon Boyd rounded out the top four finishers at the meet for the Pros, coming in 40th and 41st, respectively. Randleas finished with a time of 20:02.1 and Boyd finished with a time of 20:23.1.
Top finisher for the Lady Pro girls was Maddie Bailey, who came in 49th out of 79 runners with a time of 24:11.8. Just behind Bailey was Macy Carter, who finished 62nd with a time of 25:57.8.
Rounding out the top four for the girls were Abbie Justice and Alicia Archibald, who finished 69th and 70th on the afternoon. Justice finished with a time of 27:07.1 and Archibald finished with a time of 27:13.4.
Dole will compete at the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Lady Panther season ends at North Douglas
DRAIN — The Prairie City volleyball team’s season ended in the second round of the state playoffs after a 3-0 loss to North Douglas on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Drain. The loss leaves Prairie City with a 23-8 mark on the season, coupled with a 5-2 league record.
Game scores for the match were 25-12, 25-6 and 25-11. The team only had three seniors for the 2022 campaign and should be poised to make another run at the state tournament in 2023.
