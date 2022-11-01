Pros fall at home to Weston-McEwen, finish season 2-5

JOHN DAY — The John Day football team fell to Weston-McEwen 54-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 28, to finish the school’s inaugural nine-man football season with a 2-5 record along with a 1-5 record in league play. Grant Union’s two wins were a pair of back-to-back victories against against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Sept. 30 and Riverside on Oct. 7.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

