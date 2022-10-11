HALFWAY — The ninth-ranked Prairie City football team looked very much like a Top 10 squad on Friday, Oct. 7, mauling the Pine Eagle Spartans in a 72-0 rout at Pine Eagle High School. The win is the third in a row for the Panthers, who briefly fell below .500 earlier in the season.
The win brings Prairie City’s record on the season to 4-2. The Panthers also have an identical 4-2 league mark.
The Panthers will look to win their fourth straight game while still seeking a spot in the eight-team state playoff when they travel to Harper Charter on Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. MDT.
Lady Pros fall to Stanfield 3-1
STANFIELD — The sixth-ranked Grant Union volleyball squad traveled to Stanfield for a league showdown with the fifth-ranked Lady Tigers and left with a 3-1 loss.
The first game of the match was a competitive 25-19 win for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Pros would respond, regrouping in the second game to tie the contest at 1-1 following a 25-15 win. The pivotal third game was won by the Lady Tigers 25-17 to set up a potential match-clinching fourth game between the two teams.
The fourth game was competitive but the Lady Pros ultimately came up short, falling 25-21 to lose the match 3-1. The loss puts the Lady Pros at 13-8 on the season with a 4-1 record in league play.
The Lady Pros will look to get back on track when they host Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 11. The match tips off at 5 p.m.
Prospector cross country takes part in Mustang Invite
HEPPNER — Grant Union’s cross country team traveled to Thompson Ranch in Heppner to run in the Mustang Invite along with seven other teams. The boys finished in sixth place with 167 points while the girls did not record a score in the varsity race.
Pacing the Prospector boys was Brady Dole, who finished 12th overall with a time of 17:45.5. Quinn Larson was the other Prospector runner to place in the top 50, finishing 39th with a time of 19:54.4. There were 117 runners in the boys race.
Maddie Bailey logged the fastest time for the Lady Pro runners, finishing 33rd with a time of 25:30.3. Abbie Justice recorded the second-fastest time for the Lady Pros. Justice finished 45th with a time of 28:08.7.
The Grant Union cross country season continues with a trip to Sisters for the Clash in the Cascades on Thursday, Oct. 13.
