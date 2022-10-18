Pros fall to Tigers 35-30
STANFIELD — The Grant Union football team traveled to Stanfield for a league matchup with the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 14, and left with a 35-30 league loss.
Both teams turned the ball over four times in the contest. The difference was a lack of third down efficiency for the Prospectors, who went 0-6 on third down conversions.
The loss drops the Pros to 2-5 on the season with a similar 2-5 league record. Grant Union has two games left on the season, with the first of those being a visit to Heppner on Friday, Oct. 21. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Panthers down Harper Charter for fifth win
HARPER — The Prairie City football team picked up their fifth win of the season on Friday, Oct. 14, downing the Harper Charter Hornets 27-6 in Harper. The Panthers have now won four in a row following a brief two-game skid earlier in the season, improving their overall and league records to 5-2 on the season.
The Panthers play their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28, when they host the Echo Cougars. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Panther volleyball picks up 20th win
PRAIRIE CITY — The Panther volleyball team pushed their season win total to 20 with a pair of 3-0 match wins over Elgin and Pilot Rock/Ukiah over the course of two days at Prairie City High School.
The first match was a sweep of the Elgin Huskies in a non-league matchup.
Game scores for the match were 25-19, 26-24 and 25-16. The second match of the two-day homestand was a dominant 3-0 sweep of Pilot Rock/Ukiah that saw the Lady Panthers hold the Lady Rockets under 20 points in all three games.
Game scores for the match with Pilot Rock/Ukiah were 25-19, 25-15 and 25 13.
The wins push Prairie City’s season record to 20-6 with a 3-2 league record. The Lady Panthers have one more regular season match of the year when they host Dayville/Monument on Thursday, Oct. 20. Tipoff for that match is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Lady Pros pick up sweep of Irrigon
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union volleyball team picked up a dominant 3-0 league sweep of Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 13, on their home floor. The first game of the match was competitive with the Lady Pros emerging with a close 25-23 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second game in the contest was a 25-9 rout that left the Lady Pros with eyes on a sweep as they took a 2-0 lead into the third game. The final game wasn’t as dominant as the second for the Lady Pros, but they still held the Lady Knights under 20 points in emerging with a 25-17 win and a 3-0 sweep of the match.
The victory, grouped with later wins in the Dig Pink event, pushes the Lady Pros’ record to 16-9 on the season with a 7-2 league mark. Grant Union has one more matchup on their schedule before district play starts.
The Lady Pros will host Stanfield on Tuesday, Oct. 14, for Senior Night. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 4 p.m.
