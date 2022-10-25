PILOT ROCK — The Grant Union Volleyball team took a pair of matches from the Stanfield Tigers over the course of two days. The first match, on Thursday, Oct. 20, was a gritty 3-2 win for the Lady Pros at Pilot Rock High School. The win ensured the district volleyball tournament would be held at Grant Union High School.
The second match, on Saturday, Oct. 22, was a 3-0 Lady Pro win in the Blue Mountain Conference tournament in front of their home crowd. The win left the Lady Pros as the highest-seeded team from the Blue Mountain Conference when state tournament play begins on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Game scores for the Oct. 20 match were 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14 and 15-12. Game scores for the Blue Mountain Conference tournament match held on Oct. 22 were 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21.
Prairie City volleyball punches ticket to state tourney
PRAIRIE CITY — The Lady Panther volleyball team picked up a 3-0 home win on Thursday, Oct. 20, against Dayville/Monument in preparation for league tournament play. Game scores for the match were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-11.
The contest was the last of the year for the Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers finished with a 2-11 record on the season.
The first of two matches in High Desert League tournament play pitted the Lady Panthers against the Lady Antelopes of Adrian on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Adrian High School. The match saw both teams trade wins which forced a decisive fifth game to determine the match winner.
The Lady Panthers would fall 15-5 in that final game and lose the first round matchup 3-2. Game scores for the match were 26-24, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25 and 15-5.
The second match in High Desert League tournament play also took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, and saw the Lady Panthers square off with the Lady Mustangs of Jordan Valley. The Lady Panthers rebounded from the tough loss to Adrian earlier in the day with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Mustangs to qualify for the state tournament.
Game scores for the match were 25-9, 25-20 and 26-24. Prairie City will host Sherman of the Big Sky League in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Prairie City High School.
Grant Union football loses 14-0 contest to Heppner
HEPPNER — The Grant Union football team traveled to Heppner to take on the 5-2 Mustangs, looking to stay alive in their quest for a 2A state football tournament berth. The Prospectors played a close game but ultimately fell 14-0 to the Mustangs.
The Pros have one game left in the 2022 campaign but are likely out of the running for the 16-team 2A state football tournament. The Pros are 2-6 on the season and will be looking to end the season on a high note when Weston-McEwen/Griswold comes to town on Friday, Oct. 27.
The game has a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Fifth-ranked Eagles overwhelm Tigers 55-18
JOSEPH — The Dayville/Monument football team traveled to Joseph to take on the fifth-ranked Eagles and got more than they bargained for, enduring a tough 55-18 road loss. The loss drops the Tigers to 2-5 on the season with an identical 2-5 record in league play.
The Tigers have one more game scheduled for the 2022 season and it doesn’t get any easier as the Tigers host defending state champions Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler on Friday, Oct. 28. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
