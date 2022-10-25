Lady Pro volleyball takes a pair over Stanfield

PILOT ROCK — The Grant Union Volleyball team took a pair of matches from the Stanfield Tigers over the course of two days. The first match, on Thursday, Oct. 20, was a gritty 3-2 win for the Lady Pros at Pilot Rock High School. The win ensured the district volleyball tournament would be held at Grant Union High School.

