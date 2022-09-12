Pros drop to 0-2 following 39-0 road loss
REGIS — The Grant Union football team fell to 0-2 on the young season following a 39-0 loss to the Regis Rams on Friday, Sept. 9, at Regis High School. The Pros trailed 13-0 at halftime before the Rams opened the game up in the third quarter.
The Rams scored 26 points in the third quarter to take a commanding 39-0 lead headed into the fourth. That would prove to be the final margin as the Pros held the Rams scoreless in the final period but couldn’t find the end zone themselves.
The Pros are in action next for their first home game of the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 16, in a league game against Umatilla at Grant Union High School. The game has a 7 p.m. kickoff time.
Tigers best 2021 record with win over Huntington
DAYVILLE — The Dayville/Monument Tigers didn’t win a single football game last season but have now bettered that mark as the Tigers defeated the Huntington Locomotives 38-32 in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Dayville High School.
The win is the first for the Dayville/Monument program since an April 8, 2021, victory over Wheeler County during spring football in a COVID-adjusted season. Last season, the Locomotives defeated the Tigers 20-6.
The win improves Dayville/Monument to 1-1 on the season. The Tigers are in action next on Friday, Sept. 16, at Harper Charter. The game’s kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. MDT.
Dayville/Monument volleyball goes 1-4 for the week
HUNTINGTON — A young Dayville/Monument volleyball team dropped a match at home to Huntington on Thursday, Sept. 8, before going 1-3 at the Summit Springs Tournament at Condon High School on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Huntington match was a sweep by the Lady Locomotives with scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20 to end the contest in a 3-0 victory for Huntington.
The Lady Tigers would play three matches at the Summit Springs Tournament. The first was an 0-3 loss to Ione/Arlington with scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-12.
Dayville/Monument would rebound from that loss with a 2-1 victory over Condon.
The final match of the tournament was a 2-0 loss to the Mannahouse Christian Academy Lady Lions out of Portland. Scores of the two games were 25-11 and 25-6.
The Lady Tiger volleyball team’s next match is on the road against Harper Charter on Friday, Sept. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MDT.
Prairie City volleyball finishes week with 4-2 mark
BURNS — The Prairie City volleyball team started the week with a 3-0 loss on the road to Burns on Wednesday, Sept. 7, before getting back on track with a 3-1 win on Friday, Sept. 9, against Wheeler County in Mitchell. Scores of the Burns match were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18. The Wheeler County match was a closer affair with game scores of 27-25, 24-26, 25-10 and 25-21.
The Lady Panthers also took part in the Summit Springs Tournament in Condon on Saturday, Sept. 10, finishing 3-1 with a loss to Ione/Arlington as their only setback in the tournament. The Ione match was the first of the tournament for the Lady Panthers and resulted in a 2-1 loss. Scores for the match were 25-21, 14-25 and 18-16.
The next three matches all resulted in wins for Prairie City. The Lady Panthers scored 2-0 wins over Central Christian and Glenwood/Klickitat, followed by a 3-0 win over Mannahouse Christian Academy that left the Lady Panthers with a 3-1 mark to finish the tournament.
Scores of 25-22 and 25-16 led to the win against the Central Christian Lady Tigers. The Lady Eagles of Glenwood/Klickitat fell to scores of 25-16 and 25-22.
Scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20 bested the Lady Lions of Mannahouse Academy. The Lady Panthers are in action next on Thursday, Sept. 16, on the road against Mapleton at Mohawk High School in Marcola. The match tips off at 5:30 p.m.
GU’s Dole medals at Catherine Creek XC meet
UNION — The Grant Union boys and girls cross country teams headed to Catherine Creek State Park along with 17 other teams to take part in the Catherine Creek Sweep on Friday, Sept. 9. The boys varsity races were separated into flights, with the first consisting of a team’s top three runners and the second being everybody outside the team’s best three.
Senior Brady Dole was Grant Union’s sole medalist. He finished ninth with a time of 19:51.7 in the first flight. Another senior, Quinn Larson, finished 21st in the first heat with a time of 21:33.6, while sophomore Logan Randleas finished 29th with a time of 23:56.8.
Junior Skylor Boyd got 23rd place in the second flight with a time of 23:40.3.
The girls race wasn’t separated into flights. Sophomore Maddie Bailey paced the Lady Pros with a time of 27:31.1 for 19th place. Junior Aliciana Archibald finished 26th with a time of 29:14.9, and junior Abby Justice finished 29th with a time of 30.31.5.
The Grant Union cross country teams have the Champs Invite on their schedule next. The invitational will be hosted by East Linn Christian Academy at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 22.
Races start at 3 p.m.
