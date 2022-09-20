Dayville/Monument falls to 1-2
HARPER — The Dayville/Monument Tigers traveled to Harper for a league showdown with winless Harper Charter and left with a lopsided 54-6 loss to the Hornets.
The loss drops Dayville/Monument’s season and league records to 1-2 on the year. The Tigers will have an opportunity to rebound against Echo on Friday, Sept. 23, at Echo High School.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Panthers suffer home loss to South Wasco County
PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City/Burnt River football team suffered its second loss in a row on the night of Friday, Sept. 16, falling 44-21 at home to South Wasco County.
The Panthers drop to 1-2 on the season with the loss. The Panthers also hold a 1-2 mark in the High Desert League three games into the 2022 season.
Next up for the Panthers is a road showdown with 2-0 Joseph on Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Joseph High School.
Panther volleyball gets through week unscathed
ELKTON — The Prairie City volleyball team played a pair of matches at Mohawk High School and another pair of matches at Elkton High School over the last week and didn’t lose a match.
The Lady Panthers played the first pair of matches at Mohawk High School on Thursday, Sep. 15. The first match was a dominant 3-0 win against Mapleton. Game scores were 25-12, 25-6 and 25-5.
The second match of the day for the Lady Panthers wasn’t quite as dominant but still resulted in a 3-0 win against Mohawk on their home floor. Game scores were 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22.
The second pair of matches were on Friday, Sept. 16, and saw the Lady Panthers defeat Elkton 3-1, also on their home floor. Scores for the match were 25-22, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-15.
The second match at Elkton High School was another 3-1 win for the Lady Panthers, this time against Days Creek. Game scores for the match were 17-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20.
The undefeated week pushes the Lady Panthers’ record to 12-3 on the season. Prairie City is currently the fifth ranked volleyball team in the state.
The Lady Panthers are in action next on Saturday, Sept. 24, when they travel to Adrian for a league matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
Lady Pro volleyball goes 4-1 in tourney action
NORTH POWDER — The Grant Union volleyball team had a busy weekend, playing five matches between Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, and finishing the two-day stretch with a 4-1 mark. The Lady Pros posted a 1-1 record in the East/West Classic and a 3-0 mark in the Powder Valley Tournament.
The first game for the Lady Pros of the stretch was a Powder Valley Tournament game against Union at Powder Valley High School on Friday the 16th. The Lady Pros won that opening match 2-0 with scores of 25-19 and 25-18.
The next game of the day for the Lady Pros was an East/West Classic showdown with Powder Valley. The Lady Pros would fall 0-2 in that contest with scores of 25-18 and 25-14.
Grant Union would get back on track in its final match on Friday, defeating Wallowa 2-0 in a Powder Valley Tournament matchup. Game scores for the win were 25-6 and 25-16.
The Lady Pros played two more matches on Saturday, Sept. 17, with both ending in 2-1 victories.
The first Saturday match was an East/West Classic contest against Open Door Christian Academy. Scores of 23-25, 25-21 and 15-11 were recorded in the 2-1 win.
The final match of the week for the Lady Pros was a Powder Valley Tournament tilt against Joseph at Powder Valley High School. Scores of 25-20, 21-25 and 16-14 were recorded in that 2-1 win.
The weekend wins push Grant Unions record to 7-5 on the season. The Lady Pros are currently the 10th-ranked volleyball team in the state.
The Lady Pros are in action next on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a league matchup with Irrigon. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.