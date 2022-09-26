Grant County football teams finish the week 1-2
GRANT COUNTY — Grant County football teams were all on the road this past week, finishing 1-2 in games played over the weekend.
The first game of the week was on Thursday, Sept. 22, and saw the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers head to Joseph for a High Desert League showdown. The Panthers found themselves back in the win column following two straight losses after a 48-32 victory.
The Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season with an identical 2-2 league record following the win.
Two Grant County prep football squads played on Friday, Sept. 23.
In the first matchup, the Dayville/Monument Tigers traveled to Echo to take on the Cougars in another High Desert League contest. Echo was just too much for the Tigers, who fell 58-13 on the road.
The loss drops the Tigers’ season mark to 1-3 with a 1-3 league record thus far.
The last football game of the weekend had the Grant Union Prospectors travel to Hermiston High School looking to enter the win column for the first time this season as they took on another winless team in the Irrigon Knights in a Blue Mountain Conference game.
The Pros would come up just short of that goal, falling to the Knights in a close contest that ended with them on the wrong side of a 32-28 scoreboard. The loss keeps Grant Union winless on the season at 0-4, with an 0-2 mark in the Blue Mountain Conference.
All three Grant County teams are at home this week following their road trips. Prairie City/Burnt River will look to keep its momentum going against Huntington on Friday, Sept. 30, at Prairie City High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument will be looking for its second win of the season on Friday when the Tigers host South Wasco County. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Grant Union will have another chance to get into the win column on Friday when Lyle/Wishram makes the trip from Washington state to John Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Lady Pros pick up 3-1 win over Irrigon
IRRIGON — The eighth-ranked Grant Union volleyball team traveled to Irrigon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a Blue Mountain Conference match and left with a 3-1 win.
The contest was the first league match of the season for the Lady Pros, who pushed their record to 10-5 following the victory.
Scores for the match were 25-17, 15-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
Grant Union was scheduled to host Burns in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a 6 p.m. start time (after press time for the Blue Mountain Eagle). The Lady Pros will look to add another league win to their record when they host Weston-McEwen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tipoff for that contest is slated for 4 p.m.
Tigers, Panthers fall to Adrian on same day
ADRIAN — Both the Prairie City and Dayville/Monument volleyball teams traveled to Adrian for High Desert League contests on Saturday, Sept. 24, with both suffering 0-3 losses to the Lady Antelopes.
Scores for the Dayville/Monument match were 25-8, 25-13 and 25-5. The Prairie City match was quite a bit more competitive, with scores of 25-22, 25-10 and 25-17.
The young Dayville/Monument team fell to 3-6 on the season with a 1-2 league mark following the loss. The Lady Tigers will look to rebound when they host Jordan Valley and Prairie City on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Monument High School. Tipoff for the Jordan Valley match is scheduled for noon, while the Prairie City match has a 3 p.m. tipoff.
Sixth-ranked Prairie City fell to 13-4 on the season and hold an 0-1 league record. The Lady Panthers will look to return to their winning ways on Friday, Sept. 30, when they host Huntington. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 5 p.m.
GU girls place second, boys eighth at Champs Invite
LEBANON — The Grant Union boys and girls cross country teams headed to Lebanon to participate in the Champs Invite and left with a pair of Top 10 team finishes in a field that included more than 40 Oregon high schools.
The Lady Pros placed second in the 3,000 meter event with 28 points, losing out to eventual winners Oregon Episcopal by a single team point.
Sophomore Maddie Bailey paced the Lady Pros with a time of 14:15.18, good enough for third place overall. Fellow sophomore Abby Justice finished eighth with a time of 15:35.00.
The Lady Pros had another Top 10 finisher in junior Aliciana Archibald, who finished ninth with a time of 15:41.10. Sophomore Macy Carter finished just outside the Top 10 at 11th with a time of 15:47.38.
The Grant Union boys finished eighth in the 5,000 meter race with 254 team points. The Pros were just behind seventh-place Vernonia, which finished with 242 team points, and ahead of ninth-place Banks, which finished with 271.
Senior Brady Dole was the top finisher for the Prospector cross country team, finishing 12th out of 183 runners with a time of 18:01.12. Grant Union’s second-fastest runner on the afternoon was senior Quinn Larson, who finished 41st with a time of 19:22.89.
Sophomore Logan Randleas had a respectable showing in Lebanon, finishing 80th with a time of 20:48.93. Junior Skylor Boyd was the final Grant Union runner to place inside the top 100, finishing 92nd with a time of 21:13.25.
The Grant Union cross country teams will look for another strong showing when they head to the Baker Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30. The meet is being held at the Baker City Golf Course, with a start time to be determined.
