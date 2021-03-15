Dayville/Monument falls to Joseph 33-13 in ‘hard-hitting’ game
Kyle Hand, Dayviile/Monument football coach, said his team played hard in a “hard-hitting football game” Friday in their first loss of the season to Joseph, 33-13.
Hand said sophomore Gauge Jenks “stepped up” with a receiving touchdown while Zach Ferguson rushed for 110 yards.
Senior Mark Thomas, he said, had another big game on the defensive side of the ball with multiple tackles.
He said JT Hand stepped in for starting quarterback Donovan Shafer who sat out Friday’s game with a concussion.
Lady Tigers fall to Crane 3-0
The Dayville/Monument volleyball team fell to Crane in three sets Friday.
Treila Smith, Dayville/Monument volleyball coach, did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
Grant Union cross country team improves times
Head coach Sonna Smith said all of the athletes on the cross country team improved their times at the Stanfield Fun Country Meet on March 11.
The boys took third place overall: ninth place, Brady Dole, 19:07; 10th, Quinn Larson, 19:52; 11th, Skylor Boyd, 19:56; 16th, Max Bailey, 20:50; 24th, Landon Boyd, 23:02; 25th, Jesse Randleas, 23:09; and 31st, Cole Ashley, 25:41.
Smith said the girls were missing an athlete, and it takes five to seven to have a team.
The girls times were: 10th, Katelyn Hughes, 26:00; 11th, Abbie Justice, 26:23; 15th, Aliciana Archibald, 27:50; 19th, Audrey Walker, 29:35.
Smith said there were nine schools were at Thursday’s meet. She said the course was flat but had several loops the runners had to navigate.
Next up, the team will go to Burns on March 19. She said Grant Union’s home meet is April 2.
Prairie City football game against Harper Charter
canceled
Prairie City Panthers football coach Nick Thompson said he received an email that Harper Charter canceled Friday’s game, “due to COVID-19 concerns.” He said he was not sure if that was on Prairie City’s end or on Harper’s.
Susie Combs, district secretary, said Monday that Prairie City sports games are scheduled this week.
The Prairie City girls volleyball team will host Grant Union at their gym Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The football team will welcome Joseph at Friday at 1 p.m.
