Grant Union’s girls’ cross country team finished in second place at the Idlewild cross country meet in Burns, while the boys’ team was edged out of second place by just one point.
Sonna Smith, Grant Union’s head coach, said the team performed great in the four-way meet.
Two Grant Union boys finished in the top 10 overall. Brady Dole took sixth place with a time of 19:33, while fellow junior Quinn Larson posted a time of 21:14 to finish 10th.
Junior Max Bailey finished 14th with a time of 22:46. He was followed by sophomore Landon Boyd in 15th place with a time of 23:01, freshman Logan Randleas in 18th at 23:33, sophomore Skylor Boyd in 20th at 23:48 and freshman Reid Dole in 22nd with a time of 24:54.
For the girls, four runners placed in the top 10 overall.
Sophomore Aliciana Archibald finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 25:03, good for fourth place overall, with freshman Maddie Bailey right behind in fifth with a time of 25:57. Katelyn Hughes was eighth with a time of 27:53, while fellow senior Paige Weaver clocked in at 28:50 to finish ninth.
Two more Grant Union girls finished in the top 20. Riley Robertson, a senior, logged a time of 29:38 to secure 13th place, and freshman Eliza Ashley finished 18th with a time of 38:19.
Smith said the team is excited for Grant Union’s home meet, the Gold Rush Run, on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Smith noted that the boys’ race would have over 100 competitors and the girls’ race would have between 80 and 90.
“It will be a good chance for us to highlight Seventh Street Park and the river running trail to those not from the area,” Smith said. “The runners are also aiming for their best times of the season.”
Prairie City football wins fourth consecutive game
The Panthers beat Echo 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 15, in what Prairie City head coach Nick Thompson said was a close contest until the fourth quarter, which saw the Panthers run away with the game.
The difference-maker, Thompson said, was the team’s physicality and execution in running the football down the field.
Thompson gave credit where credit was due, recognizing that Echo was a formidable foe. He said the Cougars are one of the few teams his squad faced this year that threw the football predominantly and predicted their quarterback would likely spell trouble for opposing teams in the coming years.
Thompson said the Panthers’ offensive line opened up lanes for running back Cole Teal, who came into the game just 92 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season.
Teal easily surpassed that milestone, carrying the ball 28 times for 318 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s game.
With one league game left, Teal is at 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
“(Teal) has continually proven himself every week,” Thompson said, adding that his star running back “needs to be in the conversation” about the top players in the High Desert League.
Quarterback Wes Voigt was six of 13 for 100 yards and had two passing touchdowns with one interception, Thompson said. John Titus had one carry for a three-yard touchdown. Eli Wright had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Wright’s touchdown, Thompson added, was the icebreaker at the end of the game that catalyzed his team’s turnaround.
Defensively, Wright had six and a half tackles, inluding three sacks and another tackle for a loss. Cody Reagan had three and a half tackles and one tackle for loss. Tucker Wright had six tackles, Voigt had five, and Trey Brown had two sacks and one solo tackle.
“Those guys were flying around,” Thompson said. “It was a great performance from them.”
The Panthers improved to 5-1 in their division and face Joseph on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in Prairie City.
Dayville/Monument football team falls to Pine Eagle
The Tigers fell to Pine Eagle 57-6 in their final game of the season. The newspaper was unable to reach Tigers head coach Tim Auty for comment.
Dayville/Monument volleyball team defeats Harper Charter
The Dayville/Monument volleyball team defeated Harper Charter 3-0 to improve to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in league play.
Grant Union volleyball team wins two in a row
The Lady Pros picked up a pair of wins on Saturday, Oct. 16, beating both Enterprise and Pilot Rock by identical 3-0 scores to improve their record to 18-9 overall and 10-2 in league play.
Prairie City volleyball team drops two in a row
Prairie City’s volleyball team lost to Crane and Jordan Valley, dropping both matches by a score of 3-0. The Lady Panthers’ overall record is 5-9, and they are 2-3 in league play.
