Grant Union places fifth at Pine Valley Tournament in Burns
Andy Lusco, Grant Union Prospectors wrestling head coach, said a majority of the team was missing due to scheduling conflicts at the Pine Valley Tournament in Burns over the weekend, but the team placed fifth.
“I thought the five we took worked hard and showed some grit,” he said. “I’m proud of these guys for sticking with it through a tough season.”
Jesse Douglass took fourth place in the 138 weight division. At the same time, Justin Hodge captured second in 160. Meanwhile, Rolondo Moreno and Zach Ostberg took second and third in 285, and Tucker Carpenter took fourth in the 220 categories.
Lusco said he hopes the whole team can make the district tournament on June 19 in Culver, and the squad can perform to their potential.
“I think we could be competitive if we have our best day at districts,” Lusco said.
Boys basketball team falls to Weston McEwen 63-53
The Grant Union boys basketball team dropped their fourth straight game to Weston-McEwen on June 10. Saturday’s game against Pilot Rock was cancelled.
The Eagle was unable to reach head coach RC Huerta for comment.
The Pros are scheduled to travel to Irrigon for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday.
