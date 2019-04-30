Grant Union golf team prepares for district tournament
The Grant Union Prospector boys finished third April 25 at the Heppner Invitational as the team gears up for the three-day district competition, which starts Sunday.
Heppner won Thursday’s event with a score of 294. Hood River Valley was second with 311, Grant Union with 348.
In first was Ren Tappert of Hood River with 65, second was Boone Harrod of Enterprise with 68, third was Logan Burright of Heppner with 71 and Prospector Garrett Lenz shot a 72.
Grant Union’s Devon Stokes shot an 82, Parker Manitsas shot 88, Logan Namitz shot 106 and Maverick Miller shot 110.
For the girls, Heppner won with a 333.
In first was Nicole Propheter of Heppner with 76, and Claire Grieb of Heppner had 81.
For Grant Union, Kaytlyn Wells shot a 95, Emily Springer shot 110 and Billy Radinovich shot 122.
Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom said the team enjoyed great weather and a barbecue at the Heppner event.
“We had a fun match,” he said. “It’s a short course, and we always have a good time there.”
He said their tournament on Friday in Enterprise was cold and windy.
“It’s probably one of the harder nine-hole courses we play,” he said. “The creek is everywhere and then there are the trees.”
The Heppner boys won the event with 354, followed by Enterprise with 390 and Grant Union in third with 477.
In first was Kellen Grant of Heppner with 76, followed by Cason Mitchell of Heppner with 79 and Boone Harrod of Enterprise with 82.
For Grant Union, individually, Stokes shot a 93, Miller shot 124, Namitz shot 126 and Manitsas shot 134.
For the girls, Heppner’s team won with a score of 416, and Grant Union had 493.
In first was Tori Suto of Wallowa with 79, followed by Propheter with 82 and Wells with 107.
Springer shot a 118 for Grant Union, Maddy Way shot 133 and Radinovich shot 135.
Lundbom said they have an important week of golf ahead.
Grant Union is scheduled to compete in Union at 10 a.m. Friday at the Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
The Prospectors will contend with 14 other teams Sunday through Tuesday at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Tournament at the Pendleton Country Club.
Grant County teams go the distance at Don Walker Invitational
Grant Union, Prairie City and Long Creek track and field athletes were affected by strong wind in Nyssa at the Don Walker Invitational, but many athletes were still able to set personal records.
Grant Union took a full boys team and a partial girls team to the event, and several athletes shaved off time in their running events.
“The wind was terrible, and jumping and throwing were affected the most,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith.
One exception was junior Mason Gerry, winning in javelin and improving his mark by over 3 feet with 153-04.
Drew Lusco, a junior, added over 7 feet to his previous record in discus with a mark of 130-02 for fifth place.
Freshman Mason Morris placed first in triple jump out of a field of 25 athletes.
For the girls, junior Shanniyah Hall set personal records in both the 200, with at time of 28.57 for fourth place, and the 400, with a time of 1:06.10 for seventh place. She also set a season record in the 100, placing sixth.
Freshman Abby Lusco placed second in discus with a season-record throw of 104-00 in a field of 37 athletes. Junior Megan McManama added over 5 feet to her previous high mark for 10th place.
“We are heading down the home stretch to districts and state,” Smith said. “Our last two regular season meets will be at home.”
Grant Union seniors will be recognized at noon at their home track meet Friday.
Prairie City head coach Nate Barber said senior Levi Burke performed well in the long jump and high jump, but his javelin throws were affected by the wind.
“The Nyssa meet had crazy wind,” Barber said.
Burke placed first and set a personal record in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.50, adding about a half-foot to his previous mark. He also placed first in the high jump at 6-05 and second in javelin with a throw of 149-10.
Senior Jonathan Lawrence shaved 10 seconds off his 1,500 for 11th place out of 26 athletes.
Barber said sophomore Tristan McMahan has been improving each week in the 300 hurdles. He had a personal best in Friday’s event, clocking in at 45.60.
“His leg is sore, so he has been jumping off his right leg in long jump, but he is feeling better,” Barber said.
Sophomore Mikiah Kimble shaved time off her 100 and 200 sprints, and senior Haley Pfefferkorn and junior Hailee Wall improved their marks in the shot put.
Long Creek head coach Linda Studtmann said her athletes made their best effort despite the windy conditions.
For the boys, Henry Grannis, a junior, set personal records in the 100 and discus.
On the girls side, sophomore Lucchese Douglas improved her javelin throw, placing eighth. She finished third among the 1A athletes. Jenny Kim, a sophomore, also improved her mark in discus.
“We will be focusing on improving technique in their events and increasing their speeds, as well as continuing with strengthening and conditioning,” Studtmann said.
Grant Union is hosting a meet at 11 a.m. Friday. A total of 10 teams will compete, including all the Grant County teams: Prairie City, Long Creek, Monument and Dayville.
Teams compete at windy Sherman Invitational
The Monument and Dayville track and field teams battled fierce winds and 16 teams Saturday at the Sherman Invitational in Moro.
“The wind was brutal on Saturday, but the kids still performed very well,” said Monument head coach Jeff Schafer.
He said his team is continuing to work on strength and endurance as they prepare for one more meet, Friday’s Grant Union Invitational in John Day, before the District 3 Meet, scheduled for Saturday, May 11, in Moro.
Dayville, led by head coach Josh Williams, is also scheduled to compete in John Day on Friday before they travel to the District 4 Meet Friday, May 10, in Baker City.
For the boys, Monument freshman Nic Ciochetti set personal records in discus and javelin in Moro.
Sophomore Mark Thomas won the 1,500, clocking in at 4:42.28, and placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:16.12. Donovan Schafer also advanced to the finals in discus and javelin where he placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
On the girls side, Aubreianna Osborne had personal bests in the 800 and javelin, and Faythe Schafer had a season record in javelin.
Coach Schafer said both Ciochetti and Osborne are making weekly improvements.
“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” coach Schafer said. “It was a good day.”
For the Dayville girls, sophomore Haylee Collins had a personal-best performance in the 100-meter dash, and freshman Hallie Rhoda had her best mark in discus.
Gabe Walker-Hopkins, a senior, finished in sixth place for the 300 hurdles, and freshman Zach Ferguison was seventh in the 3,000.
