Tigers girls beat Antelopes, fall to Mustangs
The Dayville/Monument Tiger girls basketball team claimed a 55-51 victory over Adrian on the road Friday, then lost a 53-24 contest to Jordan Valley in Dayville.
Dayville/Monument, with a 6-2 league record and 15-4 overall, is third in the 1A High Desert League standings behind Jordan Valley (8-0, 15-2) and Crane (7-1, 16-3).
The Tigers are followed by Harper and Adrian in the standings.
In Friday's game against the Antelopes, Tiger Kyla Emerson scored a game-high 24 points, and Faythe Schafer had 17 points, six assists and seven steals.
Tiger Courtney Nichols contributed 6 points, Aubreianna Osborne had 4 and Denali Twehues had 4 points and five steals.
Tiger head coach Taylor Schmadeka said his team played aggressively and shot the ball well in the first half.
Dayville/Monument was up 41-24 going into halftime. Then Adrian outscored the Tigers in the third, 7-4.
"We slowed down a bit in the third quarter," the coach said. "We showed a lot of resolve by not losing our composure when they made a late run, and we were able to hold on for the win."
Schamadeka said the shots didn't fall for them on Saturday against Jordan Valley like they did the previous night, and they had some costly turnovers.
"The girls played good defense against a very explosive offensive team," he said. "The girls played hard all weekend. I'm very proud of them all. Denali Twehues played very physical both games and got a lot of rebounds for us."
In Saturday's game, Emerson scored 10 points, Schafer had 9, Nichols had 3 and Twehues had 2.
Dayville/Monument will be on the road for their next three games.
On Friday, the Tigers face Huntington, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, the teams compete at Crane at 2 p.m. for the girls, 3:30 p.m. for the boys.
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Dayville/Monument travels to Prairie City to face the Panthers at 5 p.m. for the girls and 6:30 p.m. for the boys.
Tiger boys defeat Adrian, fall in battle with Jordan Valley
The Dayville/Monument Tiger boys used teamwork in Friday's contest with the Adrian Antelopes for the 57-55 win.
"We had several scoring, which won the game for us," said Tiger assistant coach Andy Wilburn. "They were all a threat, which is great and what we've needed for quite some time — they couldn't really zero in on one guy."
The Antelopes held the lead through halftime, and the Tigers pulled ahead to hold the lead late in the fourth.
"We shot a high percentage of free throws that night," he said.
Drew Wilburn led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points followed by Gabe Walker with 14 points and five steals. Donovan Schafer had 11 points and six assists.
The Dayville/Monument boys (4-4) are in the middle of the pack in the High Desert League standings. Prairie City leads at 7-0 followed by Crane, 7-1, and Jordan Valley, 7-1.
The Tigers fell to the Jordan Valley Mustangs, 57-41, in a barn burner on Saturday.
"We tied with them at halftime 21-21," Andy Wilburn said.
Jordan Valley got hot in the fourth quarter, and Dayville/Monument couldn't shut them down.
Wilburn said his team played together and passed the ball well but had some key turnovers. He added, if they hadn't gotten into foul trouble, they may have had a better outcome.
"I really don't think they realize what they can do yet," Wilburn said.
Drew Wilburn led the Tigers with 14 points, three steals and two assists. Schafer scored 11 points with three steals and two assists.
Head coach Jeff Schafer was unable to be at the games but said he was "incredibly proud of his team and thankful for incredible assistants."
Panther girls split, boys notch two more league wins
The Prairie City Panther girls claimed a league victory on the road, defeating Four Rivers 54-22 in Ontario on Friday. They fell to Adrian 59-49 in Prairie City on Saturday.
Prairie City girls head coach Bo Workman said they came out aggressively in the first half.
"We were able to get some steals, run the floor pretty good and transition," he said. "Abbey Pfefferkorn stepped up and came alive in that game, and Emily Ennis plays really good on defense."
Workman said missed free throws hurt them in their game against Adrian.
"They played hard once again, but the ball didn't roll our way," he said. "I thought we did good on defense, but we couldn't execute on offense."
Adrian, he added, plays a higher-pressure defense than Four Rivers.
The Prairie City boys had a whopping 100-21 win over Four Rivers Friday and defeated Adrian 88-49.
Panther boys head coach Sam Workman said he played his younger athletes for much of Friday's lopsided win.
"I didn't play my starters very much," he said. "My younger kids couldn't miss either — I couldn't tell them not to miss."
He said his younger players were in for most of the game against Adrian as well.
Prairie City was scheduled to face Crane on Tuesday, past press time.
The Panthers meet up with Jordan Valley on the road on Friday, the girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Prairie City hosts Huntington at 2 p.m. for the girls and 3:30 p.m. for the boys.
Sam Workman anticipated both games to be competitive.
"Those teams are tough, no matter what," he said, noting it could be especially tough playing Jordan Valley at their court.
However, Crane beat Jordan Valley 64-56 on Friday in Jordan Valley.
"We've just got to stop Zeke Quintero," Workman said of the Mustang senior who is a dominant player for Jordan Valley.
"This will be our toughest week," the coach said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Long Creek/Ukiah boys win two in league, girls win and lose
As the regular season winds down, Long Creek/Ukiah Mountain Lions coach TC Conner said he's hoping to close the gap between his starters and those on the bench.
"The next thing you know, it's going to be the tournament, and we're going to need those guys," he said.
The Mountain Lion boys defeated the Harper Hornets 49-45 on the road Friday, and Four Rivers 78-43 on Saturday.
Long Creek/Ukiah had a good start on Harper, but the Hornets became more aggressive in the second half.
"I told them, if they pick up their intensity, we've got to pick up ours," Conner said.
Long Creek/Ukiah's Tiger Zeng hit five 3-point shots in the contest.
"Anytime he or James (Kreamier) start hitting their 3-pointers, that opens up lanes," Conner said.
He said Four Rivers has improved this year, but said he and co-coach Amos Studtmann took the opportunity to work the guys on the bench into the mix.
Conner said starter Ben Combs helped the team with defense and rebounding, and Thomas Kreamier also contributed with rebounding.
"James opens up offense," Conner said. "They know him, so I told him, 'You have to move around.'"
Conner said Mathéo Buchart has been gaining experience and improving.
The Mountain Lion boys lost a nonleague game to Pilot Rock junior varsity, 57-44, Jan. 22 in Pilot Rock.
The Long Creek/Ukiah girls suffered a 37-29 loss to Harper on the road Friday, then beat Four Rivers 44-40 at home in Ukiah Saturday.
The Mountain Lion girls held a team meeting, working to bond the players from the two schools.
"They played more like a team and stuck up for each other," Conner said.
He said their loss to Harper was disappointing for them.
"I told them, don't look at the score, just play and execute," he said. "I think they put more pressure on themselves."
He said Four Rivers is a scrappy team.
The Mountain Lion girls tied, lost the lead, then made a comeback.
He said the girls are working on the "little details" of the game that are important.
"Both teams coming together," he said. "We're a co-op team, and we're slowly becoming a team — bridging that gap."
The Mountain Lion girls lost a nonleague game to Pilot Rock junior varsity, 38-36, Jan. 22 in Pilot Rock.
The Long Creek/Ukiah teams were scheduled to host Pilot Rock Tuesday in Ukiah, past press time.
The Mountain Lions play Adrian on the road Friday at 5 p.m. for the girls, 6:30 p.m for the boys (MT).
Long Creek/Ukiah hosts Burnt River Saturday in Long Creek at 2 p.m. for the girls, 3:30 p.m. for the boys.
1A High Desert League boys standings
Prairie City, 7-0 league, 17-0 overall, ranked No. 4 in state
Crane, 7-1, 12-7, No. 22
Jordan Valley, 7-1, 11-6, No. 33
Long Creek/Ukiah, 5-4, 6-10, No. 48
Huntington, 5-5, 6-9, No. 64
Dayville/Monument, 4-4, 9-10, No. 44
Adrian, 4-4, 5-12, No. 53
Harper, 2-6, 6-8, No. 63
Burnt River, 1-8, 1-13, No. 71
Four Rivers, 0-9, 1-11, No. 73
1A High Desert League girls standings
Jordan Valley, 8-0, 15-2, No. 6
Crane, 7-1, 16-3, No. 3
Dayville/Monument, 6-2, 16-4, No. 19
Harper, 5-3, 8-9, No. 49
Adrian, 5-3, 7-11, No. 36
Prairie City, 4-3, 4-11, No. 42
Long Creek/Ukiah, 3-6, 7-9, No. 39
Four Rivers, 3-6, 4-8, No. 59
Burnt River, 0-8, 1-12, No. 67
Huntington, 0-9, 0-14, No. 69
