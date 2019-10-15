Prairie City/Burnt River football defeats Crane JV
Prairie City/Burnt River Panther head coach Scott Dean said last Wednesday’s 22-6 win over the Crane Mustang junior varsity team was a good warm-up for Friday’s homecoming contest.
The Panthers are a six-man team, and the Mustangs play eight-man.
Panther quarterback Jayden Winegar’s 56-yard rushing touchdown was just one of many exciting moments on what was a cold and windy day.
Prairie City/Burnt River was ahead 16-0 at the half and held Crane to just one touchdown for the contest.
Dean said Boe Workman, Opie McDaniel, Jake McHatton, Skyelar Evins, Sammy Allen and Austin Catron stood out on defense with tackling, and Winegar and Cole Teel picked off passes. Declan Zweygardt, Marcus Judd and Georgiy Georgiyev also helped control Crane’s offensive effort, the coach said, adding Emmanuel Stephen helped carry the ball during the game.
“I appreciate (athletic director Billy Colson) for arranging this game,” Dean said. “We came out of it healthy and look forward for the preparation for Dayville/Monument Tigers.”
Friday’s game between the Panthers and Tigers will decide the first-place team for the south in 1A Special District 5 six-man football. Currently, the Panthers are 2-0 in the district, 3-2 overall, and the Tigers are 1-2, 2-2.
Dean said Friday’s winning team will face the No. 1 team from the west (either Gilchrist or Triangle Lake) in a state semifinals game to be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sherman County High School in Moro.
The winner there will play in a finals game Saturday, Nov. 2, in Madras.
“We are healthy going into Friday’s game and must get mentally prepared to contain a tough Dayville/Monument team for homecoming here,” Dean said.
Dayville/Monument Tigers steamroll Locomotives in 47-8 rout
Five interceptions made by Dayville/Monument football players propelled the Tigers in Friday’s 47-8 victory over the Huntington/Harper Locomotives in Huntington.
The interceptions were made by Tell Cox, Jordan Hull, Mark Thomas, Donovan Schafer and Zachary Ferguison.
Dayville/Monument led 20-0 at the half.
“Our offensive line, led by DJ Howell and Wesley Adams, controlled the middle of the field all day,” said Tiger head coach Kyle Hand. “The boys played tough with a lot determination and intensity.”
Quarterback JT Hand made a handoff to Ferguison who covered 55 yards for a rushing touchdown, and Gauge Jenks had a 10-yard receiving touchdown.
Thomas rushed for two touchdowns, and Hand scored two receiving touchdowns and also hit the end zone for one rushing touchdown.
Snap receiver Schafer threw all the receiving touchdowns.
“Jordan Hull had another great game at middle linebacker and was in on many tackles and reading the game very well,” coach Hand said.
“Defensively, we dominated,” Hand said. “It was a great game. Everybody got into the game.”
Now, the Tigers are preparing to face the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday in Prairie City.
Dayville/Monument Tiger spikers go 1-1 on the road
The Dayville/Monument Tiger volleyball team was challenged by a long road trip to Huntington on Friday, but finished with a sweep with scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-17.
The Tigers fell to Jordan Valley the following day, the Mustangs winning with scores of 25-7, 25-12 and 26-24.
“In Jordan Valley, we had a hard time hustling and covering,” said Tiger head coach Treila Osborne. “We also missed many serves, which we do not usually miss. Jordan Valley is definitely a beatable team, but we just could not finish in the third set even though we had a lead on them.”
Osborne said, if her team had won the third set, they could have “definitely taken them to five games.”
Both were High Desert League games, and the district tournament is just around the corner, set for Saturday, Oct. 26, in John Day.
First, Dayville/Monument will face Prairie City on Friday during the Panthers’ homecoming festivities. A junior varsity game starts at 4 p.m., followed by varsity. The Tigers will also face the Burnt River Bulls beforehand at 3 p.m. in Prairie City.
Osborne said her team will be in the gym this week conditioning for quickness.
“We are so strong this year and have a lot great talent, but most of all we have a lot of desire and commitment,” she said. “That will help us finish strong coming into the district tournament.”
Prairie City volleyball goes 1-1 Saturday with league foes
The Prairie City Panther volleyball team dropped a match to the Crane Mustangs and beat the Burnt River Bulls on the road Saturday in Unity.
The Mustangs accomplished their win in three sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-18.
“The game against Crane was a good battle for our team,” said Panther head coach Jordan Bass. “It was back and forth for the majority of all three sets, but Crane pulled away in the end of each.”
Prairie City had 93% serving as a team.
“Our middle hitters, Hailee Wall and Samantha Workman, are working really hard and are becoming strong assets to our offense,” Bass said. “Overall, it was a good competition, and although we didn’t come out on top in the end, the girls played tough.”
The Prairie City junior varsity team played the game against Burnt River, gaining some good experience, Bass said.
She added, “We are focusing on Dayville/Monument this week and also identifying some weaknesses to improve on before the district tournament.”
Prairie City has a 3-3 league record and is 10-7 overall. Dayville/Monument is 2-3, 8-9.
Crane and the Adrian Antelopes lead the High Desert League with 6-0 records, followed by Jordan Valley, 5-2.
Grant Union cross country endures biting wind at Tiger Invite
The Grant Union Prospector cross country runners faced cold, windy conditions at the Tiger Invitational in La Grande Friday, held at the La Grande Country Club.
“We actually had a branch break out of a tree during the meet,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith.
The course, which looped three times around the golf course, was flat with a few rolling hills, she said.
Although conditions were not conducive to setting personal records, Smith said her athletes performed well.
“We had hoped for some PRs but the wind was strong and the times were slightly affected,” she said. “We still had some great efforts.”
Grant Union varsity runners have two meets this week with the Kyle Burnside Wildhorse Invite in Pendleton on Thursday at 3 p.m. and Burns High School’s Idlewild Invite on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
Grant Union’s middle school runners will compete on Friday at the Eastern Oregon XC Championship at McKay Park in Pendleton.
Grant Union seventh-grader Grant Hall placed fourth for middle school runners at the Tiger Invite in a 2-mile run.
Girls
Erika Dickens, 12th place, 22:31
Rylee Browning, 33, 24:49
Amelia Hall, 35, 25:04
Katelyn Hughes, 37, 25:20
Tiler Voigt, 52, 28:42
Riley Robertson, 54, 28:53
Boys
Brady Dole, 32, 19:31
Quinn Larson, 62, 21:36
Jesse Randleas, 63, 21:46
Max Bailey, 66, 22:00
Donavan Smith, 76, 23:56
Gavin Lopez, 79, 26:18
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball competes at Condon, and Fossil Tourney
Although the Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lion junior varsity team fell 3-0 to the Condon Knights, the Mountain Lions improved overall compared to their first match-up with the Knights earlier in the season.
The Knights won with scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-22.
“We are happy with their performance,” said head coach Linda Studtmann, who co-coaches with Reagan Enriquez.
On Saturday, Ukiah/Long Creek faced four teams at the Fossil Tournament. Each match was best two out of three.
The Mountain Lions beat Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 25-18 and 25-11 and Ione 25-13, 23-25 and 15-13.
In another matchup with Ione, Ukiah/Long Creek lost 25-19 and 25-17. The Mountain Lions also fell to Sherman 25-17 and 25-19.
“It was a tiring day, but I think they all had fun,” Studtmann said. “We had a few struggles, and they had to pull themselves together. They did, and they played hard and did well. Reagan and I are still proud of them.”
Ukiah/Long Creek will hold their final game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting the Harper Hornets in Long Creek.
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer drops home game to Four Rivers
The 1A Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lions soccer team was bested by 1A Four Rivers of Ontario in Long Creek on Friday, the visitors winning 10-0.
The Mountain Lions hosted the 3A Umatilla Vikings Monday, losing 15-0.
Ukiah/Long Creek will host the 3A Nyssa Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Long Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.