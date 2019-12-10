Panther boys split wins on the road
The Prairie City Panther boys basketball team had a close shave with the Joseph Eagles Friday, which resulted in the Panthers’ first loss of season and the Eagles’ first win of the season.
“We were down by 17 at the start of the fourth and fought hard to come back,” said Panther boys head coach Bo Workman. “We took the lead by 1 point with 9 seconds left.”
In those final seconds Joseph was able to score for the win.
“Now we know what we need to work on,” Workman said. “It’s still early in the season.”
Prairie City picked up a 42-31 win over the Imbler Panthers on day two in Joseph.
Next up, the Panthers will compete at the Badger Tournament at North Powder High School, facing Bickleton (Washington) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and St. Paul Buckaroos at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Prairie City junior varsity will also host the Grant Union junior varsity Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll have our hands full this week,” Workman said.
Prairie City girls face tough Joseph team, beat Imbler
Prairie City Panther girls basketball head coach Bo Workman said it was little mistakes, which caused turnovers, that cost them a game to the Joseph Eagles, 48-16, on Friday on the road.
He said they need to be more aggressive to the basket.
“Joseph has an intense defense,” he said. “We need to learn to not get rattled and take care of the ball.”
After a night with the Prairie City teams sleeping on the Joseph gym floor, the Prairie City girls came up with a 32-17 win over the Imbler Panthers.
“They handled the ball better, and Emily Ennis had 10 rebounds,” Workman said. “That was a big deal, and we made a few more baskets.”
Next up, the Panther junior varsity team will also host the Grant Union Prospector junior varsity on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
The Prairie City girls travel to the Badger Tournament at North Powder High School, where they’ll face Council (Idaho) at 6 p.m. Friday and Tri Valley (Idaho) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dayville/Monument Tiger boys and girls compete at Paul Humphreys Tournament
The Dayville/Monument Tiger girls split wins at Friday-Saturday Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament in Fossil in their first games of the season.
The Tiger girls fell 36-26 to the Condon/Wheeler Knights on Friday, then came back with a 35-22 win over Mitchell/Spray on Saturday.
The Dayville/Monument boys took losses to Condon/Wheeler, 60-37, and Mitchell/Spray, 57-45.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys take losses in early season competition, girls are hampered by injuries
The Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lion boys basketball team struggled to coordinate on offense in their first game of the season, taking three road losses.
The Pilot Rock Rockets claimed a 71-55 win over Ukiah/Long Creek on Thursday in Pilot Rock.
The Mountain Lions played Mitchell/Spray on Friday, the Logger/Eagles winning 55-54, at the Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament in Fossil. On Saturday they lost 69-38 to the Condon/Wheeler Knights.
“They’re all skilled players, and they’re all good, but sometimes they played a little isolated,” Ukiah/Long Creek head coach Amos Studtmann said of his team. He leads the Mountain Lions with co-coach TC Conner.
Studtmann said it’s still early in the season, and the boys from the two different schools are just connecting.
In the game against Mitchell/Spray, the Mountain Lions were playing from behind, but with less than 30 seconds in the game, took a one-point lead.
“(Mitchell/Spray) found a guy on the weak side and put it in, then we didn’t have enough time to come back,” Studtmann said.
“When a game comes down to the final seconds, usually there were plenty of things earlier on that could have prevented it,” he said. “We always focus on growth and improvement, rather than the win and loss column.”
Next up, Ukiah/Long Creek travels to the Arlington Tournament on Friday and Saturday with games at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The boys also hosted Mitchell/Spray in Long Creek on Tuesday, past press time.
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls were hampered by several injuries, both in practice and at Thursday’s game against Pilot Rock on the road, which ended in a 72-9 loss for the Mountain Lions.
Three starters were among four injured — including two rolled ankles and a broken finger — and the team had to cancel their games at the Pauls Humphreys Tournament.
Coach Amos Studtmann said he expects three of the girls to return to the game soon, although he wasn’t sure if they’d be ready in time for the Arlington Tournament.
“They’ll come back,” he said.
