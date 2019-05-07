Prospector baseball team wins two in Union
The Grant Union Prospector baseball team, on the home stretch in their regular season, had a 13-1 and 10-0 sweep on the road against the Union/Cove Bobcats in Union Saturday.
Warner Robertson, a junior, pitched four innings in game one, the coach keeping his pitch count down for this week’s games. Sophomore Logan McCluskey finished off the game, pitching one inning.
Tristan Morris, a senior, made a strong showing, taking the mound for the first time this season. His brother, freshman Mason Morris, is another talented Grant Union pitcher.
“He did a great job throwing a five-inning, one-hitter complete game,” said Grant Union head coach Doug Sharp. “And only throwing 59 pitches, which is an incredible game. He threw strikes, and the kids played good defense behind him.”
Sharp said senior Jacob Vaughan and Tristan Morris both hit the ball well.
“It was a very productive game for everyone,” Sharp said.
This week, Grant Union hosts Heppner/Ione at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Stanfield/Echo at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday at Malone Field.
“Going into this last week and into the playoffs, we know we are only concerned with our own preparation,” Sharp said. “Our goal is to play to be perfect even though we know we will never be — nobody is — but we want to prepare that way.”
Grant Union is ranked No. 6 among OSAA’s 2A teams, and they have the top record, 11-0, in league for Special District 7, followed by Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, 7-3.
Sharp said they want to limit walks and errors and be fundamentally sound.
“Offensively, we want to have a good approach so that we can put the ball in play hard and force the other team to make plays,” he said. “We don’t try to get fancy.”
He said he feels good about their chances.
“Our goal is to win state,” he said. “That’s why the kids work very hard every day. Again, if we do the little things right consistently, then our chances are just as good as any other team. We are looking forward to that challenge.”
Grant Union girls golf team places second at Buffalo Peaks course
The Grant Union Prospector girls golf team was just 1 point away from the winning Nixyaawii team at the 2A Invitational at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union.
There were 82 players taking on the challenging par 72 course.
Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom said it was a great day for golf. He said three of his players had never seen the Buffalo Peak course.
“Some course knowledge is important here,” he said.
For the boys, Burns won with a score of 374, followed by Enterprise with 379 and Vale with 385. Imbler had 412 for fourth place, Grant Union had 424 for fifth and Nyssa had 496.
First place went to Caden Long of Baker, scoring 73. Grant Union’s Devon Stokes shot an 86, followed by Brady White of Burns with 87.
Rounding out the Grant Union boys were Garrett Lenz with 101, Maverick Miller with 118 and Logan Namitz with 119.
On the girls side, Nixyaawii shot a 465 for first place, and Grant Union shot 466.
The winner for the girls was Tori Suto of Wallowa, scoring 73. Tiana Allen of Vale had 92, Kaytlyn Wells of Grant Union had 93 and Taylor Nudd of Baker had 93.
Other Grant Union scores were Emily Springer with 116, Maddy Way with 128 and Billy Radinovich with 129.
Grant Union was finishing up district competition at the Pendleton Country Club course.
Lundbom said the team was excited for the district tournament and had been working hard to prepare for it.
“We were there early in April, and they all want another chance at this course,” he said.
The boys are competing in the May 5-7 3A/2A/1A Special District 3, and the girls are in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4.
The event was continuing past press time, and results will be posted at myeaglenews.com as soon as they become available.
