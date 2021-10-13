Dayville/Monument volleyball ends skidFollowing a 3-0 loss to Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler on Friday, Oct. 8, Dayville/Monument rallied past Ukiah in four games on Saturday, Oct. 9, to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Lady Tigers are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Dayville/Monument kicks off a busy schedule this week with games against Adrian and Prairie City at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The team goes on the road again Friday, Oct. 15, to Harper Charter. The match tips off at 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
“We set the ball up and had some great plays,” Triela Smith, the Tigers’ volleyball coach, told the Eagle.
Dayville/Monument football team falls to Wheeler 63-6As the Tigers head into the final week of the season, the team is 0-6 and goes on the road Friday to face Pine Eagle (2-4). The newspaper was unable to reach Tim Auty, Tigers head coach, for comment.
Grant Union Volleyball improves to 7-2 in leagueThe Lady Pros won two out of three matches last week.
The Pros hosted Weston-McEwen and Stanfield on Saturday, Oct. 9. Grant Union topped Weston-McEwen 3-0, winning the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and the final set by a score of 25-17.
In the Lady Pros’ second match, Grant Union played competitively but ultimately lost three razor-thin sets to Stanfield (25-20, 26-24 and 25-22).
The Lady Pros blanked Heppner at home, 3-0 (25-14,25-13, 25-12) on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, Grant Union’s volleyball team is 15-9 overall and 7-2 in league play and is ranked fifth in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Division 2A.
Two Grant Union XC girls in top 20 at Mustang InviteGrant Union’s cross country teams competed at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Ranch in Heppner on Thursday, Oct. 7, and saw two runners place in the top 20.
For the girls team, freshman Maddie Bailey finished 17th overall, with a time of 23:41. Sophomore Aliciana Archibald, a sophomore, was right behind her at 18th, with a time of 23:45. Both Bailey and Archibald set personal records.
Seniors Riley Robertson and Paige Weaver finished with times of 27:17 and 27:43.
While none of the Grant Union boys cracked the top 20, several had strong races. Junior Brady Dole led the squad with a time of 18:03, a season record.
Junior Quinn Larson finished in 19:08, and sophomores Skylor Boyd and Landon Boyd finished in 21:18 and 22:16.
Grant Union cross country coach Sonna Smith said in a Sunday email the team had great races all around at Heppner.
The Pros will have a full team of boys and girls heading into the Burns Invitational at Idlewild on Saturday, Oct. 16.
This, Smith noted, will give a “sneak preview” of what is to come later.
Grant Union has not had an entire girls team healthy since the first meet of the season.
“We are heading into our peaking phase of our workouts and are hoping for steady gains the next three weeks,” Smith told the newspaper.
According to Smith, Burns is a challenging course and is at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
Smith said she would compare previous timed runs on the course to see the team’s gains for the Burns meet.
Meanwhile, Smith said the team is excited for the Prospectors’ home meet, Grant Union’s Gold Rush Run, on Oct. 29 at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
Smith said the team could use volunteers to help the meet run smoothly.
While a timer has been hired, she could use three to four people at the finishing chute to guide athletes and help keep them in line as they come in. Additionally, she could use a starter and a few people at points along the course where runners could get turned around.
Smith said those interested in volunteering can text her at 541-620-0073.
