Prairie City and Dayville compete at 1A Special District 4 Championships
The Prairie City Panthers will send three track and field boys to state, advancing from Friday’s 1A Special District 4 Championships in Baker City.
“Things went really well for our team,” said Prairie City head coach Nate Barber. “Everyone was able to PR in at least one event. We were able to get a few athletes on the podium to place in the top six.”
Seniors Levi Burke and Syd Holman and junior Tristan McMahan will make the trip to compete Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, at Western Oregon University in Monmouth at OSAA’s 1A Track and Field Championships.
Burke is district high jump champion, after clearing the bar with a mark of 6-05, and he placed second in javelin with a throw of 151-01.
“Levi was running around doing high jump, javelin and long jump all at the same time,” Barber said. “I think this might have made his legs a little tired when he was finishing up his long jump.”
Burke was in second place in the preliminaries for long jump, but was outjumped in the finals to take fifth.
“Syd had an excellent race in the 100,” Barber said, adding it was a photo finish. “We have a very fast district.”
Holman finished in third place, clocking in at 11.67. He also had his personal best time in the 200-meter dash, finishing fourth, and set a personal record in the long jump, placing third with a mark of 19-04.25.
Tristan McMahan is fairly new to the 110-meter hurdles but placed fourth with a time of 16.83.
“Tristan has only competed in the 110 hurdles at one other meet, so his technique will get better and his times will get faster by the time we get to state this weekend,” Barber said. “As long as we can keep them all healthy and have a good week of practice, we should be able to finish well.”
McMahan also set a personal record in triple jump, placing fifth, and was eighth in long jump.
Senior Jonathan Lawrence placed seventh in the 1,500, with a personal best time, and Jake McHatton, a junior, finished fourth in discus.
For the girls, Abbey Pfefferkorn had her personal best record in the 200, placing fourth with a time of 29.44, and Paige Moore placed seventh in the 400, setting a personal record. Samantha Workman had a season-best effort in pole vault, finishing seventh.
Dayville Tiger athletes, led by head coach Josh Williams, came away with several personal records, but the team of seven ended their season at the district championships.
“I feel that we finished up the track season strong,” Williams said. “Whether it was throwing or running, my athletes kept improving almost every meet.”
He said their goals at the beginning of the season included working hard as individuals, and he feels his team met those expectations.
Senior Austin Walker set personal records in the 100, shot put and javelin, and freshman Haylee Collins had personal bests in 100, discus and javelin.
“I’m proud of all my athletes this year and hope they had a lot of fun competing in track,” he said. “I’ll miss my seniors, Gabe (Walker-Hopkins) and Austin Walker but look forward to continue working with the younger athletes next year.” (See results below.)
Monument and Long Creek battle at 1A Special District 3 Championships
Monument Tiger Mark Thomas, a sophomore, set a personal record in the 1,500, and finished in second with a time of 4:22.37 at Saturday's 1A Special District 3 Championships in Moro.
He also drew a wild card for the 800-meter run, finishing in third in that event with a personal best time of 2:09.28.
Thomas will advance to the OSAA 1A State Track and Field Championships set for Friday-Saturday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Monument head coach Jeff Schafer said he is proud of his team.
“Everyone made the podium at districts,” he said, noting freshman Nic Ciochetti was unable to attend the event. “My athletes worked so hard this season, and it definitely showed as they kept setting new PRs each track meet.”
Coach Schafer said he was impressed with Faythe Schafer as captain for the team, despite having a full load at school as a senior.
“She is a strong competitor and a great team leader,” Schafer said. “It was great to have an older student on the team to help set the tone and the younger athletes can look up to.”
Faythe placed fourth in discus at the district meet with a throw of 85-0.
The coach said his other athletes, Thomas, Ciochetti, sophomore Donovan Schafer and Aubreianna Osborne have a “ton of potential” for the coming seasons.
“I am excited to see what the future holds for these track athletes next year,” the coach said. “It was a fantastic season. I am so proud of what the Tigers accomplished.”
Long Creek head coach Linda Studtmann led a team of 13 athletes this season.
Several of the Mountaineers came close to qualifying for state, including sophomore Lucchese Douglas who placed third in javelin with her personal best throw of 90-03 and sophomore Dorotha Johnson who landed in third in triple jump.
Senior Gladys Johnson had personal best throws in shot put and javelin.
For the boys, the relay team of sophomore Thomas Kreamier, junior Henry Grannis, freshman Carter Burnette and junior James Kreamier set a personal record in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 48.35 to place third, shaving over 1.5 seconds off their time.
Grannis improved his discus throw by over 9 feet with a 102-06 to place fifth out of 19 athletes and bettered his time in the 100.
Burnette extended his throw in discus and javelin.
Senior Mathéo Buchart had personal best records in his three events, 100, shot put and javelin.
Studtmann said that although none are advancing to state, she was impressed with her athletes pushing themselves at the district championships.
“They did great, and I’m proud of them,” she said.
(See results below.)
OSAA 1A Special District 4 Championships - Prairie City, Dayville
Boys Results
(Place/Grade/Name/Result/(PR/SR)/School
100 Meters - Finals
3. 12 Syd Holman 11.67a Prairie City
21. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 13.19a Dayville
22. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 13.32a Dayville
29. 12 Austin Walker 14.29aPR Dayville
200 Meters - Finals
4. 12 Syd Holman 24.09aPR Prairie City
20. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 26.71a Dayville
400 Meters - Finals
16. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 1:03.45aPR Prairie City
1500 Meters - Finals
7. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 4:46.32aPR Prairie City
3000 Meters - Finals
8. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 11:41.27a Prairie City
12. 9 Zach Ferguison 12:51.20a Dayville
110m Hurdles - 39" - Finals
4. 10 Tristan McMahan 16.83aPR Prairie City
300m Hurdles - 36" - Finals
9. 10 Tristan McMahan 46.21a Prairie City
17. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 52.91a Dayville
Shot Put - 12lb - Finals
9. 11 Jake McHatton 34-02.00 Prairie City
Shot Put - 12lb - Prelims
9. 11 Jake McHatton 34-02.00 Prairie City
16. 12 Austin Walker 30-03.50PR Dayville
Discus - 1.6kg - Finals
4. 11 Jake McHatton 108-03 Prairie City
Discus - 1.6kg - Prelims
3. 11 Jake McHatton 108-03 Prairie City
22. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 69-05 Dayville
27. 9 Ethan Walker 52-08PR Dayville
Javelin - 800g - Finals
2. 12 Levi Burke 151-01 Prairie City
Javelin - 800g - Prelims
2. 12 Levi Burke 151-01 Prairie City
15. 12 Syd Holman 102-00 Prairie City
21. 12 Austin Walker 82-08PR Dayville
25. 11 Jake McHatton 67-10 Prairie City
High Jump - Finals
1. 12 Levi Burke 6-05.00 Prairie City
Long Jump - Finals
3. 12 Syd Holman 19-04.25PR Prairie City
5. 12 Levi Burke 19-04.00 Prairie City
8. 10 Tristan McMahan 18-10.00 Prairie City
Long Jump - Prelims
2. 12 Levi Burke 19-04.00 Prairie City
5. 10 Tristan McMahan 18-10.00 Prairie City
8. 12 Syd Holman 18-03.75 Prairie City
30. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 11-07.00 Dayville
31. 9 Ethan Walker 11-03.00PR Dayville
Triple Jump - Finals
5. 10 Tristan McMahan 38-03.50PR Prairie City
Triple Jump - Prelims
7. 10 Tristan McMahan 37-04.00 Prairie City
100 Meters - Finals
Girls Results
11. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 14.50a Prairie City
14. 10 Mikiah Kimble 14.84aPR Prairie City
17. 10 Haylee Collins 15.22aPR Dayville
18. 11 Rilee Emmel 15.24a Prairie City
200 Meters - Finals
4. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 29.44aPR Prairie City
10. 10 Mikiah Kimble 30.45aPR Prairie City
13. 11 Rilee Emmel 31.80a Prairie City
400 Meters - Finals
7. 12 Paige Moore 1:27.42aPR Prairie City
4x100 Relay - Finals
6. Mikiah Kimble
Samantha Workman
Rilee Emmel
Abbey Pfefferkorn 57.25a Prairie City
Shot Put - 4kg - Prelims
13. 10 Haylee Collins 25-03.50 Dayville
15. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 24-10.00 Prairie City
21. 9 Hallie Rhoda 22-04.00 Dayville
30. 12 Paige Moore 17-11.00PR Prairie City
Discus - 1kg - Finals
8. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 84-10 Prairie City
Discus - 1kg - Prelims
9. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 80-09 Prairie City
18. 9 Hallie Rhoda 60-00PR Dayville
26. 10 Haylee Collins 51-09PR Dayville
Javelin - 600g - Finals
9. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 99-01SR Prairie City
Javelin - 600g - Prelims
8. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 98-03 Prairie City
18. 11 Rilee Emmel 70-09 Prairie City
25. 9 Hallie Rhoda 50-11 Dayville
26. 10 Haylee Collins 40-01PR Dayville
High Jump - Finals
7. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 4-02.00 Prairie City
8. 10 Mikiah Kimble 4-02.00 Prairie City
Pole Vault - Finals
5. 10 Samantha Workman 6-03.00SR Prairie City
Long Jump - Finals
7. 10 Samantha Workman 12-10.00 Prairie City
Long Jump - Prelims
7. 10 Samantha Workman 12-10.00 Prairie City
Triple Jump - Finals
7. 10 Samantha Workman 30-00.25SR Prairie City
Triple Jump - Prelims
7. 10 Samantha Workman 29-05.00 Prairie City
OSAA 1A Special District 3 Championships — Monument, Dayville
Boys Results
(Place/Grade/Name/Results/(PR/SR)/School)
100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
8. 11 James Kreamier 12.23a Long Creek
9. 11 Henry Grannis 12.23aPR Long Creek
14. 12 Matheo Buchart 13.29aPR Long Creek
400 Meters - Finals
5. 10 Thomas Kreamier 56.62aPR Long Creek
800 Meters - Finals
3. 10 Mark Thomas 2:09.28aPR Monument
9. 9 Carter Burnette 2:31.30a Long Creek
1500 Meters - Finals
2. 10 Mark Thomas 4:22.37aPR Monument
4x100 Relay - Finals
3. Thomas Kreamier
Henry Grannis
Carter Burnette
James Kreamier 48.35a Long Creek
Shot Put - 12lb - Finals
8. 12 Matheo Buchart 33-09.50PR Long Creek
Discus - 1.6kg - Finals
3. 10 Donovan Schafer 110-07 Monument
5. 11 Henry Grannis 102-06PR Long Creek
11. 9 Carter Burnette 80-03PR Long Creek
Javelin - 800g - Finals
10. 10 Donovan Schafer 107-00.50 Monument
11. 9 Carter Burnette 106-00PR Long Creek
16. 12 Matheo Buchart 91-06PR Long Creek
Triple Jump - Finals
5. 11 James Kreamier 37-03.25 Long Creek
Girls Results
100 Meters - Finals
6. 10 Lucchese Douglas 14.21a Long Creek
400 Meters - Finals
8. 10 Lucchese Douglas 1:11.54a Long Creek
800 Meters - Finals
6. 9 Aubreianna Osborne 2:58.55a Monument
Shot Put - 4kg - Finals
10. 10 Lucchese Douglas 26-05.50 Long Creek
12. 12 Gladys Johnson 24-09.50 Long Creek
16. 10 Dorotha Johnson 19-07.00 Long Creek
Discus - 1kg - Finals
4. 12 Faythe Schafer 85-00 Monument
8. 12 Gladys Johnson 71-05.50PR Long Creek
Javelin - 600g - Finals
3. 10 Lucchese Douglas 90-03PR Long Creek
9. 12 Gladys Johnson 66-03PR Long Creek
10. 9 Aubreianna Osborne 63-08 Monument
Long Jump - Finals
9. 10 Dorotha Johnson 12-09.25 Long Creek
Triple Jump - Finals
3. 10 Dorotha Johnson 27-10.50 Long Creek
