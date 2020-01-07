Grant Union boys grow as a team on the road
The first half of the Grant Union boys basketball team’s season has been full of ups and downs, according to head coach RC Huerta, but these moments have prepared the team for the league games coming up.
“The team has faced some tough loses and some exciting victories,” Huerta said. “The competition has been great and has helped the team grow and prepared us for the road trips ahead.”
On Dec. 19 the Prospectors traveled to Burns to play against the Hilanders. After a 57-73 loss in Burns, the team then traveled to Willamina on Dec. 20 and came out victorious 60-55 against the Bulldogs Dec. 20.
The Prospectors took on Sutherlin for their last nonleague game Dec. 21 and lost 36-69. The difference in score made the loss tough, but this has helped motivate the team to improve, Huerta said. The nonleague games also prepared the team for hours on a bus.
“We are now traveling battle tested and ready to go,” Huerta said. “Now one of our focuses is on defense and to control the pace of the game.”
The team opened league play with two wins. The Prospectors beat Stanfield 65-51 Jan. 3 and Enterprise 48-30 Jan. 4. They’re scheduled to face Heppner Friday.
Grant Union wrestling team places second in Elgin
Justin Hodge and Drew Lusco earned titles in their weight classes to help the Grant Union wrestling team to second place at the John Rysdam Memorial tournament Dec. 20-21 in Elgin.
Weiser won with 185 team points, followed by Grant Union with 128.5, La Grande with 92 and Elgin with 90.
On Day 2 of the tournament, at 160 pounds, Hodge won by fall over Logan Griffin of Adrian and by decision over Boone Ksiazek and Clayton Beesley, both of Weiser, to earn 20 team points. Lusco, at 285, won by fall over Tristan McMahill of Weiser and Mats Ollenhauer of Adrian for 22 points.
Also on the final day for Grant Union, at 106, Dan Henry placed second for 14 points; at 113, Ezra Beam placed fourth for 10; at 126, Eli Sheedy placed fourth, and Dylan Clark placed third for 14; at 132, Ben Henry placed third for 16; at 138, Tanler Fuller placed fourth for 9; at 138, Riddick Hutchison went 1-2; at 145, Jack Strong placed fourth for 10; at 152B, Sam McCracken placed third; at 160, Frank Douglass placed fourth; at 170, Quinten Hallgarth placed third for 13.5; at 170B, Noah Blood placed third, and Tucker Carpenter placed second; at 285, Rylan Cox placed third.
The Grant Union girls wrestled each other Day 2 with Abby Lusco placing first with wins by fall over Kristin Cantrell, who placed second, and Fallen Bollman, who placed third.
On Day 1, at 106B, Dan Henry went 2-0 for first; at 113B, Ezra Beam went 3-0 for first; at 126, Eli Sheedy went 1-2 for third; at 126B, Dylan Clark went 2-0 for first; at 132B, Ben Henry went 3-0 for first; at 138, Tanler Fuller went 0-2 for third; at 138B, Riddick Hutchison went 0-3 for fourth; at 145B, Isaac Koopman went 2-1 for second; at 145C, Jack Strong went 3-0 for first, and also won a 145 pigtail match; at 152B, Sam McCracken went 0-3 for fourth; at 160, Damion Young went 1-2 for third; at 160B, Justin Hodge went 3-0 for first; at 160C, Frank Douglass went 3-0 for first, and also won a 160 pigtail match; at 170B, Quinten Hallgarth went 3-0 for first; at 170C, Noah Blood went 1-2 for third, and Tucker Carpenter went 2-1 for second; at 285, Drew Lusco went 4-0 for first, and Rylan Cox went 2-2 for fourth.
For the girls Day 1, at 106, Amelia Hall went 2-0 for first, and Samantha Floyd went 1-1 for second; at 132, Ashley Henry went 1-3 for fourth; at 155, Sierra Tipton went 0-3 for fourth, and Mercedes Locke went 2-1 for second; at 170, Abby Lusco went 1-1 for second; at 232, Fallen Bollman went 0-2 for second, and Kristin Cantrell went 2-0 for first.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys on a roll
The Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball team is on a five-game win streak.
The team won twice at the Helix Holiday Tourney Dec. 20-21, beating Klickitat-Glenwood, Washington, 52-51 and Bickleton, Washington, 47-42.
Coach Amos Studtmann said the team is maturing this year, working on execution, communication and playing smart.
“The team spirit his high,” he said. “Everyone is committed to growing. Nobody wants to be complacent. We’ve got good leadership in our seniors and even from one of our juniors.”
Hosting Burnt River Jan. 4, Ukiah/Long Creek won 81-31.
Studtmann said everyone played in the game, and it was good for them to feel the game pressure.
The team will travel to face Burnt River again at 6 p.m. Friday, Studtmann said, and is focused on improving.
“Everybody has got to get better,” he said. “Everybody has got to improve, and we’ve got to continue to execute and play smart.”
Ukiah/Long Creek girls recovering from injuries
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls basketball team is bouncing back from injuries.
The team was forced to cancel games against Mitchell/Spray Dec. 6 and Dec. 10 but played in the Helix Holiday Tourney Dec. 20-21.
“We were rather shorthanded, but for how little practice we’ve been able to do with all the injuries, our girls played well,” said coach Amos Studtmann.
The team lost 28-47 to Griswold and 27-54 to a Nixyaawii junior varsity team.
“Our opponents both days played with a lot of class,” Studtmann said. “When we couldn’t put five on the court, they didn’t either, so at times we played four on four.”
A game against Crane planned for Jan. 7 is being rescheduled, but the coach said the team is ready to bounce back.
Of the three girls originally injured, one is out for the season, but the other two are back on the court, giving the team six healthy players.
“Playing without kids you expect to have is always rough,” he said. “The challenges are where you grow, though, and the experience is good for all of us.”
Dayville/Monument girls making adjustments
The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team is hard at work in preparing for the second half of the season, according to head coach Cheyenne Perkins.
The team lost 4-46 against Union, 17-44 against Elgin and 17-63 against Council, Idaho, at the Union Bobcat Classic Dec. 19-21.
Going to tournaments and playing a variety of teams have helped in showing the girls where things are going well and what to work on.
“We know what we need to work on, and we are moving forward to try things with a couple of players and making sure we work as a team,” Perkins said. “We want to focus as a team on offense adjustments.”
Perkins wants to work on offense by improving rebounds, stops and shooting. These are a part of the little goals the girls have in accomplishing bigger goals in the season.
“There are a couple of plays that we are working on and we are excited to try them out on other teams,” Perkins said. “We are looking forward to having fun working on the basics of basketball and working on our little goals.”
While the team is making adjustments offensively, the team has great defense with the help of taller girls in their post positions, Perkins said.
The girls will have their next game on Jan. 10 against Four Rivers.
Prairie City teams do well on the road
After losing the first game of the season, the Prairie City boys basketball team has been unstoppable, winning seven in a row. The boys traveled for the last four wins, beating Sherman, 40-30, Horizon Christian, 55-51, Crane, 55-47, and Imbler, 55-21.
The Prairie City girls basketball team won three of its last four games on the road. The girls beat Sherman, 45-27, Hood River Valley junior varsity, 47-20, and Imbler, 47-29. The team lost to Crane, 33-72.
The teams were scheduled to face Mitchell/Spray Tuesday past press time and Echo on Friday. Coach Bo Workman could not be reached for comment.
Grant Union girls looking to rebound
The Grant Union girls basketball team traveled to Burns Dec. 19 and lost 37-73. The team lost against Brewster, Washington, 25-46, and College Place, Washington, 43-47, during the DeSales Tournament in Walla Walla, Washington, on Dec. 27-28.
The team had their first two league games of the season and lost 19-46 against Stanfield Friday and then 24-43 against Enterprise Saturday. They’re scheduled to face Heppner Friday. Coach Kristi Moore could not be reached for comment.
Dayville/Monument boys earn first win
The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team got its first win of the season, beating Cove 51-44 on Dec. 21. The team lost against Union, 27-55, and Elgin, 27-45, in two earlier games at the Union Bobcat Classic. The team is set to Face Four Rivers Friday. Coach Jeff Schafer could not be reached for comment.
