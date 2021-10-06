Grant Union football wins two in a row Grant Union’s football team picked up a win on the road on Friday, Oct. 1, a 56-6 shellacking of the Riverside Pirates in Boardman. It was the Prospectors’ second straight win. The team is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Jason Miller, Grant Union’s head football coach, said in an email Tuesday that the Prospectors’ big win at home over Irrigon Sept. 23 helped build momentum for the team’s road game at Riverside.
The Pros played well in all aspects of the game, according to Miller. Miller noted the passing game improved substantially. Meanwhile, the squad’s defense created three turnovers.
“Weekly improvement is the goal,” Miller said, “and it looks like we are taking steps in the right direction.”
Miller said Friday’s game against Stanfield, a team he called “a quality opponent,” will test the Pros’ toughness.
Panthers pounce Huntington, 53-0Prairie City’s football team blew out the Huntington Locomotives 53-0 on Friday, Oct. 1, and went up 3-1 overall and in league play.
Nick Thompson, Panthers head football coach, said Sunday that his team scored 47 points in the first half.
Thompson said 13 players on the team got a tackle; those players included Lane Clark, with five and a half tackles, and Bo Workman, with three tackles, all for a loss of yards.
According to Thompson, the Panther defense forced a total of six turnovers. Wes Voigt recovered one fumble, while Tucker Wright forced a fumble and then later recovered another.
Thompson noted that Doyal Lawrence played a significant factor defensively and picked up four and a half tackles.
Having an early and substantial lead allowed younger players more playing time and gave others on the team opportunities to play different positions.
“I was really impressed by quite a few of these guys that haven’t played a bunch of minutes yet this year,” Thompson said. “They definitely took advantage of (the opportunity).”
GUHS cross country in top 10 at Baker Invite Grant Union’s cross country team took seventh place at the Baker Invite Saturday, Oct. 1.
Quinn Larsen, a junior, finished the boys varsity 5,000 meters with a time of 19.51.
Junior Brady Dole finished with a time of 20.19; Max Bailey, a junior, finished in 21.39; Skylor Boyd, a sophomore, 22.21; Landon Boyd, a sophomore, 22.28; and freshman Logan Randleas followed with a time of 23.16.
Smith said the girls team still did not have enough runners to be considered a full team. However, Smith said, the absent runners would be back ahead of the Oct. 16 Burns meet.
Nonetheless, freshman Maddie Bailey ran in the girls 5,000 meters, clocking a time of 26:28. Riley Robertson, a senior, logged a time of 29:03, and senior Paige Weaver finished with a time of 30:14.
Smith said a group of parents made the trek to Baker City to cheer on the Pros runners, and they made an impact on the athletes and coaches.
“We had great support at the Baker meet from parents and want to let them know how much it means to the athletes and coaches,” Smith said in a Monday email.
Smith said overall the boys team is running well, but the squad needs to improve over the next two weeks for upcoming meets.
Grant Union’s Oct. 27 home meet, the Gold Rush Run, followed two days later by the Special District 3XC, both will be held at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
For now, though, Smith said the runners are focusing on preparing for the Heppner meet on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Thursday’s meet in Heppner, Smith noted, is where athletes can have a breakout performance for the season.
Dayville/Monument volleyball drops two going into busy stretchAfter back-to-back losses on the road, the Dayville/Monument volleyball team is looking ahead to games against Mitchell/Wheeler/Spray and Ukiah this week. The Tigers fell to Crane 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 2, and South Wasco County 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 1.
Treila Smith, Dayville/Monument head volleyball coach, could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.