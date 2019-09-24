Eight Grant Union cross country runners set records
The Grant Union varsity girls and boys competed at The Footrace to Valhalla Friday at Umatilla High School with three boys and five girls improving their times.
Freshman Brady Dole improved his time by 3 minutes, freshman Max Bailey improved his time by 2 minutes and sophomore Austin Cates improved by 4 minutes.
“Brady is now seated eighth in our league,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith. “He is on track to continue to move up, and our goal for district is top five so he can go to state.”
The girls team placed second with 64 points, behind White Swan, Washington, with 45.
“It was the highest placing in the last two years,” Smith said of her team.
“All of the girls had great races,” Smith added. “It was a season best for both Erika Dickens and Rylee Browning. Kate Hughes, Riley Robertson and Amelia Hall all had personal bests.”
Boys
Brady Dole, eighth place, 18:41.3
Max Bailey, 40th, 21:16.8
Gage Brandon, 42nd, 21:36.6
Jesse Randleas, 44th, 21:45.5
Gavin Lopez, 58th, 24:19.4
Austin Cates, 60th, 24:34.3
Donavan Smith, 61st, 25:42.9
Girls
Erika Dickens, 10th place, 22:52.8
Rylee Browning, 15th, 24:11.5
Amelia Hall, 17th, 24:28.9
Katelyn Hughes, 22nd, 25:32.0
Riley Robertson, 38th, 28:13.3
Mikiah Kimble, 47th, 34:06.7
Grant Union football falls to Lost River in close game
The Grant Union Prospector football team fell 29-28 to the Lost River Raiders of Klamath Falls in a nonleague game Saturday in Bend.
Prospector senior Russell Hodge rushed 173 yards, went long for 45 yards on one carry and scored one touchdown. Grant Union quarterback Devon Stokes, a junior, rushed 38 yards on keepers and scored one touchdown. Senior Taylor Hunt rushed 24 yards with one touchdown.
Stokes connected with sophomore receiver Justin Hodge and junior receiver Quinten Hallgarth on 9-yard passes. Hodge also scored on a punt return.
Grant Union is scheduled to face the Umatilla Vikings at 7 p.m. Friday on the road in nonleague action.
Sam McCracken places first in cutting event
Grant Union sophomore Sam McCracken placed first overall in the cutting event at the Oregon High School Rodeo Association’s fall rodeo Sept. 14-15 in Canby. McCracken rides with the Harney County High School Rodeo Club.
“This was the first and only performance for the fall, and Sam performed great,” said Harney coach Petrina White. “He placed second with a score of 66 on the first boys cutting and then came back and placed first on the second round with a score of 72.”
In the reined cow horse event, McCracken placed fifth with a score of 130.
“We look forward to seeing him in the spring cutting and cow horse events,” White said. “I fully expect to see Sam at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska, this year.”
