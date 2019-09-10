Prairie City/Burnt River crushes the Rattlers in opening football game
The Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers rocked the field in Spray Friday afternoon with a 47-26 win over Wheeler County Rattlers.
Panther head coach Scott Dean said it was a key game in the playoff race.
The Panthers led 14-0 in the first quarter and kept improving from there, never trailing.
Junior running back Declan Zweygardt rushed for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior Opie McDaniel had 100 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.
“The running game was productive and (Jayden) Winegar passed well,” Dean said.
Winegar, the sophomore quarterback, had eight completed passes out of 17, connecting with Marcus Judd, Jake McHatton and Skyelar Evins, including two touchdown passes.
The Panthers opened the contest with junior Rocky Wang’s onside kick and Panther recovery to “change momentum quickly,” Dean said. “Jake McHatton recovered four onside kicks without a miscue.”
The Panthers led 26-12 at the half.
Dean said their offense controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game, but gave up some big plays in “large chunks.”
He said the team didn’t respond well in the heat of the day, so they’ll focus on conditioning as they prepare to host Sherman/Condon at 7 p.m. Friday in Prairie City.
“How we improve on a daily basis is how we will proceed, one practice at a time,” Dean said.
He said, while the win was a good way to start off the season, they have many things to improve on, adding that Sherman/Condon beat Harper/Huntington 73-22 on Friday.
“We must get better and realize that we can play with everyone we play against,” he said.
Prairie City volleyball team takes second in home invitational tournament
The 1A Prairie City Panthers, led by head coach Jordan Bass, had a strong performance at their home tournament Saturday, ending in second to 5A Redmond.
Placing first in their pool, Prairie City earned a bye in bracket play, then beat 2A Enterprise 27-25 and 25-15.
The Prairie City Panthers played aggressively in the final game, but Redmond (also named the Panthers) took first-place honors with scores of 25-19 and 25-17.
“The girls played very well on Saturday,” said assistant coach Louanne Zweygardt. “We did place second to Redmond, but the sets were very competitive.”
Zweygardt said their serving was strong and the team made “several great hustle plays.”
“Katie Hire (sophomore) and Emily Ennis (senior) made a great setting team, which is making our hitters much stronger and effective,” Zweygardt said.
She added senior Shaine Madden is making a difference in the libero (defensive specialist) position, and freshmen including Laken McKay and BettyAnn Wilson played well off the bench.
“We are really starting to see the things we work on in practice being used in game situations,” Zweygardt said.
The Dayville/Monument Tigers, led by head coach Treila Osborne, beat 1A North Lake 25-18 and 25-22, then fell 2-0 to Redmond.
Grant Union volleyball competes at Heppner Tournament
The Grant Union Prospectors had a string of losses at the Heppner Tournament on Saturday as the team makes early season adjustments.
The Prospectors had a competitive match against Irrigon, Grant Union falling 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19. Facing Vernonia, Grant Union fell 3-1. Vernonia won the first two sets 25-23, 25-22, then Grant Union came back with a 27-25 win in the third. Vernonia settled it 25-18 in the fourth. St. Paul took a decisive 3-0 win in their third match in bracket play with scores of 25-7, 25-17 and 25-15.
“We’re going to be changing up our rotation and working on team chemistry so we don’t have a lot of errors when it comes to passing and servicing,” said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego.
The Prospectors graduated all of last year’s starters and have been working to find their groove.
Grant Union will host the 3A Burns Hilanders at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the Prospectors are on the road to North Powder Friday and Saturday to compete in the East-West Volleyball Classic. Grant Union faces Powder Valley at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Country Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Grant Union cross country att ends Runners Soul XC Fest
The Grant Union Prospector cross country team competed in their first race of the season at Saturday’s Runners Soul XC Fest in Hermiston. Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith said the hot and humid conditions put a strain on many of her athletes.
“Our freshmen and first time cross country runners had an outstanding showing for the team,” she said. “For the boys team, we had two freshmen run 1 and 2, Quinn Larson and Brady Dole.”
Each ran an under 7-minute-per-mile pace.
“For the first race of the year, that is a great starting point. Max Bailey, also a freshman, ran fifth on the boys varsity team. Rounding out the top 7 for the boys were, Gage Brandon, Jesse Randleas, Gavin Lopez and Cole Ashley.
The girls team had three of the top four runners compete for the first time in a high school cross country 5K race.
“Amelia Hall, a freshman, ran second on the team. Katelyn Hughes and Riley Robertson, both new to the sport, ran third and fourth, respectively. Erika Dickens, a senior, ran first for our team and 1:15 faster than her last years’ time on the course,” Smith said.
“Overall, I am happy and proud of the athletes and their races,” Smith said. “I am also excited that we were able to field both boys and girls full team.”
For the Prospector middle school boys, eight-grader Grant Hall placed fourth, up against 74 runners in the 2,500-meter race with a time of 9:42.73.
Grant Union varsity results
Girls varsity
Erika Dickens, 33, 24:47.51
Amelia Hall, 40, 25:35.83
Katelyn Hughes, 45, 26:53.34
Riley Robertson, 69, 30:34.17
Tiler Voigt, 70, 32:11.90
Mikiah Kimble, 72, 32:55.77
Boys varsity
Quinn Larson, 69, 21:26.33
Brady Dole, 70, 21:31.99
Gage Brandon, 81, 22:42.53
Jesse Randleas, 84, 22:53.96
Max Bailey, 87, 22:59.58
Gavin Lopez, 101, 27:10.97
Cole Ashley, 102, 27:40.80
Donavan Smith, 103, 28:24.92
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.