Grant Union boys fall to Crane
The Grant Union boys basketball team dropped its third straight game of the season, falling to Crane 60-34 June 3.
Prospectors head coach RC Huerta told the Eagle Friday that too many turnovers allowed the Mustangs to run away with the game.
Huerta said Crane is a well-coached, athletic squad, and they earned the win. However, he said the Pros have another shot on their turf on June 9. He said the team is working on getting prepared for the rematch.
“Most of the time, you learn more from a loss than you do a win,” he said. “It’s about understanding that you have to take care of the basketball.”
He said ultimately the program is progressing in positive ways that go beyond the win-loss record.
“It doesn’t look like it on the wins and loss side, but the program is moving in the right direction,” he said. “I want them to continue to take what they’ve learned here and take it into the classroom and continue to be better students and members of the community.”
Lady Pros showed hustle and grit in 52-17 loss to Crane
The Grant Union girls basketball team dropped its second game of the season Thursday but continued to improve and showed hustle the entire game, according to Lady Pros head coach Jason Miller.
Miller said the Mustangs had many players return from last year’s 2A state championship team. Meanwhile, he said, the Lady Pros are a young team.
“I have a lot of faith in our girls,” he said. “Good athletes, they just learn how to work together to win a basketball game.”
The Lady Pros will face Crane Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Grant Union.
Grant Union wrestling team competes in first meet of the season
Andy Lusco, Prospectors wrestling head coach, told the Eagle that with athletes moving on to other responsibilities and opportunities, the team is “light” in numbers.
“I’m proud of the guys who showed up to wrestle at Burns and toughed it out to get in a few matches,” Lusco said.
Wrestling as an extra in the 152 weight bracket, Jack Strong pinned Adrian Prado of Nyssa in just over a minute. Jessi Douglass lost to Briley Rios and Adrian Prado of Nyssa. Strong pinned Prado in a later match in just over a minute.
In the 170 extra brackets, Sam McCracken downed North Lake’s Dani Bates while Prospector’s Alex Finley in the 182 division made quick work of Trevor Williams from North Lake, pinning him in less than 50 seconds.
In the 220 division, Tucker Carpenter fell to Jesse Aragon of Nyssa. Zach Ostberg fell to Aragon in a later match.
Lusco said he is looking forward to the Pine Eagle Invitational on June 12 as another chance to improve before the district tournament the following week.
