Prospector softball splits wins with Union/Cove
Grant Union/Prairie City softball faced a tough team and tough weather conditions Saturday as they fell 2-1 to the Union/Cove Bobcats in game one and won game two 15-14.
Prospector head coach Zach Williams said they played well defensively in game one, and Macy Strong pitched well for seven innings, striking out four and giving up only one walk. Jordyn Young was 1 for 3, Madi McKrola was 1 for 3 and Tiler Voigt was 1 for 3.
Williams said it was cold and rainy with a 20-mph wind blowing, but the Bobcat pitcher was also a challenge.
“We were facing a good rise ball pitcher that kept us swinging at pitches up in the zone,” he said. “That generally means you are going to lift the ball in the air. We hit some balls well that may have been HR’s on a normal day, but on Saturday they ended up being fly balls.”
He added, “Bottom line is the conditions were the same for both teams, and we didn’t make the needed adjustments to come out on top in that one.”
In game two Taylor Allen pitched one inning with Strong pitching the final six innings.
Grant Union was down 11-0 in the bottom of the third.
Williams said his team then “started really battling at the plate, swinging at pitches we could handle.”
The game ended in the top of the seventh, with Union up to bat.
A Bobcat hit a single to right field, with a runner on second and two outs, and Kori Jo Girvin came up firing from right field and threw the girl out to catcher Hailie Wright at the plate to end the game, Williams said.
Young was 3 for 5 with a home run, Wright was 2 for 4, McKrola was 2 for 3 and Allen was 1 for 4 with a home run.
Grant Union will hit the road Thursday to face the 3A Knights at 4 p.m. in Irrigon. Then they’ll face the 2A Weston-McEwen TigerScots at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in Athena.
“Weston-McEwen is also well coached and has some girls that can pitch, so we will be prepared for a tough day,” Williams said.
Prospector baseball gets the sweep in Dufur
The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team battled for the sweep against Dufur/South Wasco County Saturday, the Prospectors winning 7-5 and 11-1.
Grant Union was up 3-2 going into the last inning of game one when the Prospectors rallied with 4 runs.
“They made a run at us in the bottom half, but Warner Robertson was able to finish them off for his second complete game of the year,” said Grant Union head coach Doug Sharp.
Mason Morris started game two for the Prospectors.
At first, he had a hard time commanding the strike zone, Sharp said. “After that, he settled down and was completely dominating them.”
Morris gave up only one hit, and Logan McCluskey relieved him during the fifth inning and shut down the batters with strikeouts on all in the 1 1/3 innings he pitched.
Game two was a close game, 2-1, until the sixth inning when the Prospectors broke loose with 9 runs to end the game early with the 10-run rule.
“It was a great start to our league season,” Sharp said. “They had to battle some things out of our control, but like I always tell them, stay focused and battle every pitch of the game. We want them to believe that something good is always going to happen.”
A game with Pilot Rock Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday, April 10, and relocated to John Day as the Rockets field was unplayable.
Grant Union was scheduled to face Weston-McEwen at noon and 2 p.m. in Athena. The game may be rescheduled to Friday, if the weather is better that day.
Grant Union golf team competes in Pendleton
The Grant Union golf team traveled to Pendleton Country Club for a six-team tournament.
On the girls side, Heppner came out on top with a score of 426.
Individual scores for the girls were Tori Suto, Wallowa, 74; Nicole Propheter, Heppner, 85; Amber Treat, Echo, 88; Sasha Keown, Heppner, 94; Tiana Allen, Vale, 100; and Katelyn Wells, Grant Union, 112. Grant Union’s Maddy Way had a 139.
On the boys side, Heppner won with 362, followed by Burns with 400, Grant Union and Enterprise with 420, Vale with 463 and Echo with 495.
Individual scores were Kellen Grant, Heppner, 80; Kolton Kurata, Vale, 88; Logan Burright, Heppner, 91; Hunter Greenup, Heppner, 93; Garrett Lenz, Grant Union, 95.
The other Grant Union scores were Devon Stokes 99, Parker Manitsas 106, Maverick Miller 120 and Logan Namitz 159.
“The course was in poor shape due to not all the grass mowed,” said Grant Union head coach Ron Lundbom.
“It is hard to fight back after being penalized for not finding your ball in the fairway,” he said. “Nevertheless, we played better than I thought for this time of year.”
The Prospectors will compete at the Hermiston Invite at 10 a.m. Friday if weather permits.
