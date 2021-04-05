Grant Union cross country boys heading to state tournament this week
The Grant Union cross country team is going to the state tournament April 10.
Head coach Sonna Smith said the boys team received one of the wildcard bids because three of the teams in Grant Union’s district have three of Oregon’s top five teams.
At Friday’s Special District 5 Spring Championship, the Pros placed third as a team with 71 points, behind Enterprise (30) and Heppner (25). The remaining teams were incomplete.
Grant Union’s top runner, Brady Dole, a sophomore, finished in ninth place (18:33.3), followed by Quinn Larson (19:09.5), Max Bailey (21:52.6), Jesse Randleas (22:18.8), Skylor Boyd (23:38.8), Landon Boyd (24:36.4) and Cole Ashley (27:26)
Dole, Smith said, shaved 8 seconds off of his best time, and Larson improved his time by 2 seconds.
As for the girls’ team, Smith said Abbie Justice, Alici Archibald, Kate Hughes, Riley Robertson and Audrey Walker, ran for the girls and finished third place for the team in the one-two run.
Monument/Dayville handily defeats Echo 46-8
The Tigers won their second game of the season, decisively defeating Echo, 46-8.
Head coach Kyle Hand said every player contributed and it was a great team win.
“Got a contribution from everyone,” he said.
Hand said the April 10 game against Prairie City has been canceled.
